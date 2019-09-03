MUSCATINE – Whenever a tragedy involving an active shooter is reported in the national media, the news always hits close to home for Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington.
Over the holiday weekend, a gunman in Odessa, Texas killed seven people and wounded another 25 before being shot and killed by area law enforcement. Talkington commented his fear about such an incident is it can happen anywhere, including Muscatine. He said such news reinforces the need for law enforcement to train against such an incident happening.
“It normally comes down to the first responders to an active shooter situation to go into a building with certain teams that are formed from people who are there,” he said.
The first response
Muscatine has a special unit tasked with dealing with dangerous situations. Talkington said in a live active shooter situations, where seconds count, the Muscatine Police realize that they can’t always wait for the special unit to arrive. For that reason, patrol officers are trained to be able to engage an active shooter. Patrol officers carry rifles in their cars to be able to engage a potential active shooter a longer range and with at least similar firepower. Talkington explained in the past law enforcement found itself being outgunned by active shooters, and have since begun carrying the rifles as a way of “matching firepower with firepower.”
Talkington said patrol officers regularly do scenario-based trainings on how to deal with active shooters. He said members of the Muscatine Fire Department are also involved in the training.
“The bottom line is you have to go and confront the shooter as soon as possible,” he said. “If you don’t confront the shooter more people are going to die. The times of waiting for the SRT to arrive are gone. The Columbine situation taught us that. You can’t wait. You have to confront the shooter and take the threat out.”
The police department has trained in area schools and businesses to be ready in case of an active shooter situation. Drills have also been done with area hospitals to learn how to handle casualties.
Special operations response team
The Muscatine Special Operations Response Team formed two years ago and now consists of three counties – Muscatine, Cedar and Louisa. The Iowa State Patrol also acts as backup for the team. The team trains monthly and is highly skilled. Lt. Anthony Kies, the commander of the team, said group trains in areas such as hostage rescue, active shooter, negotiations, sharpshooting, and other skills such as response during a natural disaster.
“There is no real rule on how these situations go,” Kies said. “It’s not about training for a specific incident. As long as we train for the worst case scenario, we can methodically figure out how to react.”
He stressed safety is the top priority. He said the goal is to control the situation without jeopardizing the public or officers’ safety. He said this is why the team trains as hard as it does.
“It’s not about guns a-blazing,” he said. “It’s about having a group of people come together for the right cause.”
He explained working with other counties requires less money to come from the Muscatine County budget and provides more manpower for the team. It also allows better equipment and more training time. Kies stressed the importance of learning from situations and adapting to respond to them.
So far this year MSORT has only been used once during a situation where someone had broken into a residence that was also a garage. After a five-hour standoff the suspect was taken into custody.
A piece of gear used in the standoff was a robot on loan from the Bettendorf special operations unit. Kies hopes to add one of these to the team’s inventory soon. The team is also getting a Bearcat armored personnel carrier, which is arriving in the county soon.
How people can help
The Muscatine Police Department offers training to civilians on the proper way to respond if an active shooting is occurring in their workplace or other area. Talkington said the basic philosophy of the training is ‘run, hide, fight.’
“You run, you hide, and if it comes to it you have to fight for your life,” he said. “You can’t just sit there and take it. Historically that is what people have done and that is why people are dying out there. You need to do what you can to survive no matter what it takes.”
People wishing to take the training can call either Talkington or Kies at the Muscatine Police Department to schedule training. In Muscatine hundreds of people have already been taught how to respond during an active shooter situation. Talkington also said the police department also offers self-defense courses at the Muscatine YMCA.
Police also investigate reports that a person may become a threat. Many tips are received from the Muscatine School District. Talkington also stressed people should inform the police if they believe there is a threat.
“If we get a tip on something we follow up,” he said. “A lot of it comes from our school resource officer, if there is a threat to the school or to a building. We take everything seriously. We don’t blow it off like there is no truth to it because we have seen when someone has reported a threat and no one has done anything about it and there is a shooting the next day.”
