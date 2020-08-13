Muscatine police recognize good deeds with citations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – With school still out for the summer, Muscatine Police officer and school resource officer Whitni Pena is on patrol looking for people who need to be written up.

Carrying a book of citations, she patrols the streets of Muscatine looking for young people who take time to help someone else or to do the right things that they are taught in school to give a citation. While she admits she has worried a few parents while giving their children a ticket, the citations she is handing out — called “positive citations” — are a recognition for kids who do the right things. The ticket sized citation is good for a free slushi at Kum and Go.

“We had been thinking about the program for about six months, but with COVID it wasn’t a great time to roll it out,” Pena said. “I had seen a Quad-City department who had done something similar, so I just Googled some other departments and got some good verbage that fit our town. Any time we see a kid doing a good deed — and the good deed may just be them looking both ways before crossing the street.”

Since the program began, third shift officers have been concerned they won’t be able to issue as many of the citations as officers who work during the day.