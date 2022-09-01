Muscatine police report that investigation on Madison School vandalism is nearly complete

MUSCATINE — Shortly before the end of summer break, Madison Elementary School was vandalized around 3 a.m. on Aug. 5. Since then, the school district and staff at Madison have done what they could to clean up the damages in time for the new school year.

Now, nearly a month later, the Muscatine Police Department is expected to release news that may provide just a bit of additional closure for those who attend and work at the school.

Assistant Chief Steve Snider said the investigation into the Madison School vandalism soon would come to a conclusion. According to Snider, several juveniles were identified as being involved with the incident.

Because these charges have not yet been served, Snider was unable to give any additional information. However, he did add that a news release regarding the identified alleged vandals would likely be released within the next day or two.

In the meantime, things seem to still be running smoothly at Madison. Tony Loconsole, MCSD director of communications and community engagement, gave a statement about the progress that has been made since last month.

“All of the damage done at Madison Elementary School has been repaired and was done so prior to the start of the school year,” Loconsole said. “The district continues working with our insurance provider to get all stolen and broken items replaced.”

During the incident, graffiti was spray-painted on walls, the window of the main office door was broken and extensive damage was done to the building’s printer/copier. In addition, several laptops and iPads had been stolen from a few classrooms. At this time, there haven’t been any reports released regarding the recovery of any of the stolen school property.

Previously, it was estimated that the total cost of damages would be $35,000. This amount has since grown to $40,000, according to Loconsole, in order to include the cost of property that was stolen or damaged, materials needed to make repairs and the time spent by the district’s crews who “worked around the clock to get the building ready for the school year.”

“The district thanks the Muscatine Police Department for its efforts and support,” Loconsole said. “We also thank our maintenance and custodial staff for their hard work. We’re also grateful for the ongoing support from the community and those who have offered their time to help.”

Loconsole said efforts were being made with security concerns, too.

“We’ve spoken to a majority of our neighbors that live near Madison Elementary and asked them to continue being vigilant with reporting things that they see,” Loconsole said. “We have also implemented a more robust monitoring system for our security cameras. Across the district, the staff is reminded to ensure all windows are closed and locked at the end of the day and that doors are secure.”