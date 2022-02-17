Muscatine Police rescue 42 dogs from unsafe trailer in Fruitland

FRUITLAND – About a month after the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office rescued dozens of animals from an unsafe situation in rural Muscatine, the Muscatine Police Department reports rescuing dozens of animals from a mobile home in Fruitland.

According to a news release from the department, 42 dogs were rescued from inside a mobile home at 150 Main Street in Fruitland. The conditions of the mobile home were reported to be considered unsafe for the animals due to an excessive amount of animal waste present, as well as inadequate food and medical care. The Muscatine Humane Society took possession of the animals until a dispositional proceeding can be held. The investigation remains ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the police department reported receiving an anonymous tip with allegations of animal neglect. The tip alleged that a couple was living in a mobile home with an excessive number of dogs. The overcrowded conditions in the mobile home were suspected of causing severe health issues for the dogs.

Muscatine Animal Control Officer Courtney Patel investigated the tip and discovered that an excessive number of dogs were housed in the mobile home, and concerns of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions were identified. In conjunction with the Muscatine Police Department, a search warrant was obtained for the removal of the animals.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Muscatine Police Department with assistance from Muscatine Animal Control and the Muscatine Humane Society accessed the residence and were able to rescue the animals.

People believing they know of a bad situation involving animals can report it to Muscatine Animal Control at (563) 263-9922.

