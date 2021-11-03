 Skip to main content
Muscatine Police respond to reported water emergency Tuesday
Muscatine Police and rescue personnel respond Tuesday at the marina to reports of a man who fell from his boat into the river. The man had been removed from the water before crews arrived and was treated by ambulance personnel and released. City communications director Kevin Jenison said there is protocol when reports of an emergency involving the river are concerned and that the search and rescue team had been placed on stand-by after the event. 

 DAVID HOTLE

