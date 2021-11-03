Muscatine Police and rescue personnel responded Tuesday at the marina to reports of a man who had fallen out of his boat into the river. The man had been removed from the water before crews arrived and was treated by ambulance personnel and released. City communications director Kevin Jenison said there is protocol when reports of an emergency involving the river are concerned and that the search and rescue team had been placed on stand-by after the event.
Muscatine Police respond to reported water emergency Tuesday
