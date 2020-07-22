Muscatine police respond to reports of shots fired near Sixth and Sycamore
0 comments
alert top story

Muscatine police respond to reports of shots fired near Sixth and Sycamore

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police

The Muscatine Police Department will participate in the statewide sTEP program over the Independence Day holiday. 

 File photo

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department asks anyone with information regarding a shooting Tuesday evening in the area of Sixth and Sycamore to give that information to the police department.

Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington confirmed Wednesday morning there had been an incident involving gunfire. He said the police are not aware of anyone being hit nor any damage caused. He does not believe there is any danger to the community. The incident remains under investigation and no suspects have been named.

“The biggest thing is that it is still under investigation and we are working on it at this point,” he said. Talkington also said because the investigation is still ongoing, he could not elaborate on many details of the incident.

Police were called to the report of shots fired at about 8:15 p.m. and cordoned off the area to search for evidence.

Police ask anyone with information to call 563-263-9922.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muscatine man dies in car crash Sunday
Local

Muscatine man dies in car crash Sunday

  • Updated

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man was pronounced dead after a crash Sunday morning in the 2500 block of Pettibone Avenue in rural Muscatine County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News