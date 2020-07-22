Muscatine police respond to reports of shots fired near Sixth and Sycamore

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department asks anyone with information regarding a shooting Tuesday evening in the area of Sixth and Sycamore to give that information to the police department.
Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington confirmed Wednesday morning there had been an incident involving gunfire. He said the police are not aware of anyone being hit nor any damage caused. He does not believe there is any danger to the community. The incident remains under investigation and no suspects have been named.
“The biggest thing is that it is still under investigation and we are working on it at this point,” he said. Talkington also said because the investigation is still ongoing, he could not elaborate on many details of the incident.
Police were called to the report of shots fired at about 8:15 p.m. and cordoned off the area to search for evidence.
Police ask anyone with information to call 563-263-9922.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!