Muscatine Police respond to two bomb threats at Walgreens

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department asks for the public’s help to find whoever called two bomb threats into Walgreens Wednesday afternoon.
Captain Steve Snider reports that at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, workers at Walgreens received a phone call saying the caller intended to blow up the building and giving a time a bomb was scheduled to go off. He said the workers thought it was a male voice. Muscatine Police officers responded. The management of Walgreens had elected to evacuate everyone and temporarily shut down. Officers met with employees and walked through the store to look for any kind of device. No device was found. The store elected to stay closed until well after the specified time.
At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called back to the store to reports of another bomb threat. Again, no device was found. Both times the caller's time frame passed without incident.
“We haven’t had one in quite a while,” Snider said of the bomb threat. “We have had them in the past at businesses or schools. We have not had one in quite a while.”
While the Muscatine Police Department does not have a bomb squad, Snider said an investigation into such a threat includes a sweep of the building with the employees, as they know the building better than the police. If nothing is located, it is up to the business owner how to proceed. If something is discovered, the police would close the area. Snider said the closest bomb squad is in Rock Island County, Illinois. He also said a nearby National Guard unit has an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) unit.
The investigation is continuing.
Muscatine Police ask anyone with information contact Lt. Tony Kies at (563) 263-9922 ext. 608. If it is over the weekend, people may also call the non-emergency number of (563) 263-9922, talk to a dispatcher and an officer will be assigned to follow-up.
