Muscatine Police statistics show reported of violent crimes have dropped in the past 10 years

MUSCATINE —Between the years of 2018 and 2020, homicides were on the decline in Muscatine with only one reported in 2018, but the number of violent crimes investigated by the Muscatine Police Department remained about the same.

During a presentation to the Muscatine City Council Thursday, Muscatine Police Lt. David O’Connor said in 2020, the last year totaled for the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, cases of robbery and rape had climbed, with 24 rapes reported after 21 reports in 2019 and 7 in 2018. The report also showed 9 robberies in 2020, up from 5 in 2019 and 2 in 2018. The city averages about 62 violent crimes per year.

But when comparing two four-year periods, Muscatine showed a strong decline in the number of violent crimes reported. According to the statistics, the number of violent crimes compared to 2011 have dropped by 24 percent. A bar graph O’Connor showed displayed a significant drop between 2017 and 2018.

“The reason for that drop is unknown, but I would like to think the reason is some of the community policing efforts we’ve put in as a department, and some of our specialty units that are able to focus on specific types of crime as opposed to just regular patrol.”

O’Connor compared Muscatine to areas with a similar population, he said the number of violent crimes is “toward the middle.”

He also talked about the community policing programs, including the bike patrol, Coffee with a Cop, park and walks, street crimes unit, and the school liaison officers. O’Connor said during the 1990s Muscatine had a gang problem and two drive-by shootings a week weren’t uncommon. He said the street crimes unit formed to respond to that.

The next Coffee with a Cop event will be Monday at the Merrill Hotel courtyard.

