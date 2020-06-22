Muscatine police to crack down on seat belt safety over Independence Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Police Department, in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, will be participating in the Iowa Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP) on Fourth of July Holiday weekend from July 3 through July 7, and that could mean some costly fines for those pulled over.

The sTEP events call for heightened traffic enforcement for all traffic violations with the main effort to raise awareness in safety belt use as the best means of protection in the case of a motor vehicle collision.

“Of course we want people to obey the traffic laws at all times,” Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said. “The sTEP program of 'high visibility' traffic enforcement is coordinated around a holiday with the main effort being to raise awareness of safety belt use.”

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) states that the last few months have brought incredible challenges for all communities.

“As our nation begins to reopen, many Americans will be eager to celebrate the Fourth of July with family and friends,” Genie Sterbenz, GTSM Program Administrator, said. “The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) want to remind drivers to not let the celebration turn dangerous by driving impaired.”