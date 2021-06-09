Muscatine Police to step up enforcement this weekend

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is joining with Iowa’s statewide Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force to help reduce deaths on Iowa’s roadways.
As part of the initiative, the department will conduct a pre-Father’s Day special enforcement initiative from June 9 through 12 geared toward the reduction of impaired drivers leading into Father’s Day week.
Data over the past 10 years shows Father’s Day weekend has a higher incidence of impaired drivers on Iowa roads. While Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 20, law enforcement officials hope to reverse the dangerous fatality trend with early awareness and enforcement efforts.
“We’re addressing safe driving from every angle and challenging all Iowans to prevent fatalities before their family loses a loved one,” Iowa Traffic Fatality Task Force Chairman Patrick Hoye said.
The effort is part of "Drive Safe Iowa: The Power is in Your Hands." The campaign is aimed at educating drivers on the essential role they play in using safe driving habits to reduce roadway deaths and preventable injuries. Focus is placed on the four most dangerous driving behaviors: speeding, impaired driving, driving distracted and not using a seat belt.
Results from a three-year study conducted by autoinsurance.com show Father’s Day ranks fifth of the 10 deadliest holidays. Between 2016 and 2018, an average of nearly 439 deaths occurred on U.S. highways during the Father’s Day holiday period.
The incremental goal for 2021 is under 300 fatalities, down from the 337 total in 2020 reported by the Iowa DOT. If achieved, it will mark the first time Iowa traffic fatalities have fallen below 300 since 1925. The daily Iowa Traffic Fatality Count, available from the Iowa Department of Transportation, shows fatalities are already trending higher than last year at the end of May. In May 2021, Iowa had 41 traffic fatalities, which is the highest death count for that month in the past six years. The last time May had this high of a fatality count was 2016 with 39 road deaths. That year finished with 402 fatalities.
The recent spike in fatalities comes on the heels of a year when COVID-19 reduced traffic, traffic violations and fatalities. As the traffic volume increased, fatalities rose.
Typically, some of Iowa’s highest traffic fatality months are June, July, August and September, between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
The task force was created in January 2021 to implement educational, enforcement and legislative initiatives to help Iowa achieve the target of fewer than 300 fatalities annually. The task force is run by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Iowa State Patrol.