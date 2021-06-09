Muscatine Police to step up enforcement this weekend

The incremental goal for 2021 is under 300 fatalities, down from the 337 total in 2020 reported by the Iowa DOT. If achieved, it will mark the first time Iowa traffic fatalities have fallen below 300 since 1925. The daily Iowa Traffic Fatality Count, available from the Iowa Department of Transportation, shows fatalities are already trending higher than last year at the end of May. In May 2021, Iowa had 41 traffic fatalities, which is the highest death count for that month in the past six years. The last time May had this high of a fatality count was 2016 with 39 road deaths. That year finished with 402 fatalities.