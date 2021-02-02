Muscatine Police warn of grandparent scam in area

MUSCATINE — A scam that targets older people’s love and concern for their grandchildren is leaving the Muscatine Police Department warning people who receive a call from a relative asking for money to check before sending cash.

According to a press release from the department, many calls have been received concerning a scam in which individuals over 65 are either phoned or emailed by a “relative” in distress, or from a representative of the relative. The message then says the person is in trouble and needs money. A press release from the Muscatine Police Department said that recently an intended target went so far as to withdraw money from the bank before realizing it was a scam.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) says “the impostors offer just enough detail about where and how the emergency happened to make it seem plausible and perhaps turns the phone over to another scammer who pretends to be a doctor, police officer or lawyer and backs up the story. The 'grandchild' implores the target to wire money immediately, adding an anxious plea: 'Don’t tell Mom and Dad!'"