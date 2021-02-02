Muscatine Police warn of grandparent scam in area

MUSCATINE — A scam that targets older people’s love and concern for their grandchildren is leaving the Muscatine Police Department warning people who receive a call from a relative asking for money to check before sending cash.
According to a press release from the department, many calls have been received concerning a scam in which individuals over 65 are either phoned or emailed by a “relative” in distress, or from a representative of the relative. The message then says the person is in trouble and needs money. A press release from the Muscatine Police Department said that recently an intended target went so far as to withdraw money from the bank before realizing it was a scam.
The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) says “the impostors offer just enough detail about where and how the emergency happened to make it seem plausible and perhaps turns the phone over to another scammer who pretends to be a doctor, police officer or lawyer and backs up the story. The 'grandchild' implores the target to wire money immediately, adding an anxious plea: 'Don’t tell Mom and Dad!'"
Warning signs of the scam include a person claiming to be a grandchild asking for money immediately and providing details such as prepaid cards or a specific money wiring location. The National Consumers League Fraud Center recommends before sending funds to independently contact the relative the person is claiming to be at a known phone number to verify the story. It is also reported that scam artists have been known to call late at night to confuse potential victims.
People can report any fraud targeting older people to the FTC online or at 877-382-4357 or to the state's attorney general and consumer protection office.
Scam artists' preferred method of payment is money wiring. If someone has sent money to a suspected scammer via Western Union, they should call the company’s fraud hotline (800-448-1492) as soon as possible. Moneygram also has a fraud line (800-926-9400). If the transfer has not yet been paid, Western Union or MoneyGram may be able to stop the transaction and refund the money.