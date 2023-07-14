The Muscatine Police Department has received several complaints in the past month of people going through trash cans. In response, the police released several tips on how people can protect themselves from identity theft. The department says identity theft requires only a few pieces of personal information, with which thieves can then apply for credit or debit cards. Thieves specifically look for documents that contain people's name, address, date of birth and Social Security number. Police recommend shredding documents with this information. For more tips, see the Muscatine Police Department's Facebook page.