The Muscatine Police Department has received several complaints in the past month of people going through trash cans. In response, the police released several tips on how people can protect themselves from identity theft. The department says identity theft requires only a few pieces of personal information, with which thieves can then apply for credit or debit cards. Thieves specifically look for documents that contain people's name, address, date of birth and Social Security number. Police recommend shredding documents with this information. For more tips, see the Muscatine Police Department's Facebook page.
Previous coverage of Kia and Hyundai thefts
The Rock Island Police Department warned people on Thursday to take extra care to prevent their vehicles from being taken.
Rock Island Police Department warns specific vehicles being targeted by car thieves.