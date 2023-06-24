The Muscatine Police Department is informing residents of an extra reason why they shouldn’t buy their jewelry outside of a professional business or reliable source.

On June 22, the Muscatine Police Department issued a news release regarding the fake jewelry scams that have been reportedly occurring in Muscatine and surrounding areas, over the past month. According to the department, the reported scenario has played out at least twice in Muscatine.

As described by local victims of the scam, it typically starts with the victim being approached in a parking lot, usually as they are leaving a business. The individuals approaching them offer some kind of story of how they are strapped for cash and need money urgently.

“The individuals will offer to sell the victim some of their belongings for cash,” Steve Snider, assistant police chief, said in the public release statement. “In our local cases, it has been gold jewelry.”

If the victim agrees to the sale, the individuals will then offer to follow them to an ATM, where they will then make the transaction. Because the jewelry being sold to them isn’t really gold, these victims have ended up paying a considerable amount of money for something that has little to no value to them, should they try to resell it.

“These scam artists can be very convincing as they work to gain their victim’s trust,” Snider continued.

During the two local incidents, it was reported that the suspects allegedly worked as a pair and as a group, with both victims described the suspects as being of Middle Eastern descent. Although there have been no reports of any weapons being displayed, reference of a weapon allegedly was made during one of local incidents.

If anyone else is approached by these individuals, the Muscatine Police Department is asking them to take note of any and all characteristics before reporting the encounter to 911 as soon as it is safe to do so. Victims of the scam who haven’t reported the incident are also encouraged to contact the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922.

“Please do not try to confront these individuals on your own,” Snider said. “Be a good witness and report it to the local authorities.”

Some of the details that the department is looking for in order to help track down these suspects include race, age, identifying marks and/or characteristics, vehicle description, license plate and number of people in the group..

The department also continues to encourage local jewelry shoppers to purchase jewelry only at reputable dealers and to think carefully and ask questions before they agree to the sale.

