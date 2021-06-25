Muscatine Police warn that anyone illegally discharging fireworks will be fined

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department announced they will be taking an aggressive approach to any violations made in regards to the city fireworks ordinance.

In Muscatine, fireworks use is legal on July 3 and July 4 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to the city’s code. Although this has been the case for several years, the police have found the warnings they have issued are not enough of a deterrent. Because of this, Police Chief Brett Talkington has said that there will be no more warnings.

“Over the last couple of years, we gave numerous warnings to people that violated the city ordinance,” Talkington said in a public statement, “We found that this was not very productive with all the complaints that we were receiving. So, moving forward, the Police Department will be issuing citations to people lighting fireworks outside of the legal times.”

Residents who discharge fireworks outside of the designated dates and times will be fined no less than $250 per violation. Homeowners will also receive citations for allowing someone on their property to discharge fireworks outside of the legal time frame.

Residents who are 17 years or younger can’t discharge fireworks without active and direct supervision of an adult. Not having this supervision is a violation of city code.