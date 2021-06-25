Muscatine Police warn that anyone illegally discharging fireworks will be fined

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department announced they will be taking an aggressive approach to any violations made in regards to the city fireworks ordinance.
In Muscatine, fireworks use is legal on July 3 and July 4 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to the city’s code. Although this has been the case for several years, the police have found the warnings they have issued are not enough of a deterrent. Because of this, Police Chief Brett Talkington has said that there will be no more warnings.
“Over the last couple of years, we gave numerous warnings to people that violated the city ordinance,” Talkington said in a public statement, “We found that this was not very productive with all the complaints that we were receiving. So, moving forward, the Police Department will be issuing citations to people lighting fireworks outside of the legal times.”
Residents who discharge fireworks outside of the designated dates and times will be fined no less than $250 per violation. Homeowners will also receive citations for allowing someone on their property to discharge fireworks outside of the legal time frame.
Residents who are 17 years or younger can’t discharge fireworks without active and direct supervision of an adult. Not having this supervision is a violation of city code.
Altering fireworks, discharging fireworks in a reckless manner, or using them while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or narcotics are also violations.
The only types of fireworks that can be discharged in a public place (unless specifically prohibited by the owner) are snakes, sparklers and caps. All trash, wrappers and wires must be properly disposed of.
Sky lanterns with open flames are not permitted unless the user keeps control of the lantern with a tether.
Public safety officials ask those who choose to use fireworks to be considerate of their surroundings, neighbors and animals. Many people and animals are affected by loud noises created by fireworks. Sparks from discharged fireworks that land on buildings may result in a fire.
Residents are asked to use safe practices by setting off fireworks in a cleared area away from buildings and flammable materials. Fireworks users should keep water nearby for emergencies, and should not try to relight or pickup malfunctioning fireworks. Used and misfired fireworks should be soaked in a bucket of water and thrown away.
Pet owners are asked to make sure their pets are wearing tags with up-to-date information and they are microchipped. Owners should make sure all fences and doors are secure, and give animals a safe space for them to go when they start feeling overwhelmed or scared.
For a full list of fireworks safety tips and guidelines, residents can go to the Firework Safety page on the City of Muscatine website.