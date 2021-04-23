Muscatine Pollinators Project plants new tree on Muscatine Community College campus for Earth Day

MUSCATINE – For years, the Muscatine Community College (MCC) and the Muscatine Pollinator Project have shared a strong connection. This week, a new piece of their collaboration was put – or rather, planted – into place.
Muscatine Pollinator Project donated and planted an oak tree on Friday morning, placing it just outside Strahan Hall, in honor of Earth Day.
“This is a little bit late, though it’s still Earth Week,” David Cooney, president of the Muscatine Pollinator Project said.
Cooney graduated from MCC in the mid-70s, and has helped plant several trees on the campus. Recently, around 20 trees on the Colorado Street side of MCC’s campus have died from being infested by emerald ash borers. As both a pollinator and a former student, Cooney wanted to do something for the campus.
“We just thought we’d bring back a little love to MCC,” Cooney said. The tree that the group chose will also benefit the campus’ pollinators. “An oak tree has over 500 species on it,” he explained. “They’re probably the biggest pollinator tree that you can plant.”
Chloe Proffitt, a 2020 MCC graduate, joined Cooney, President Naomi DeWinter and Dean of Instruction Jeremy Pickard in planting the tree.
After graduating, Proffitt enrolled at Iowa State, and hopes to gain an internship with the Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport. As a conservation and forestry major, projects such as tree planting and assisting with pollinations are always ones that she is interested in, with this being the fifth tree that she has helped plant.
“David approached me about planting a tree for Earth Day, and I was all about that, so this is a pretty awesome thing to come back to,” Proffitt said, adding that she had enjoyed having a chance to see her college friends and professors as well.
For DeWinter, knowing that this tree planting was initiated by former MCC students specifically made it all the more special for her.
“We hear all the time from students that there was a connection with the college… so that makes it extra special, just to see that they’re invested in the future of the college,” DeWinter said. She hopes the oak tree will grow to represent this investment, as well as the connection MCC shares with the Pollinators, as a symbol that will hopefully be around for many years.
Previously, the Pollinators used MCC’s greenhouse to grow plants to sell or use to pollinate areas, with most of the profit donated to MCC. Additionally, two years ago, the group donated money toward a scholarship specifically for students pursuing conservation or an environmental career.
“(This tree) is just one more piece in our collaboration with this group,” DeWinter said. “I think it’s just a really visible outcome of our partnership, especially with it being right outside my office window. It’s something I can look to every day and remember what we’re trying to do with community groups like this one.”