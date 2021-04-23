Muscatine Pollinators Project plants new tree on Muscatine Community College campus for Earth Day

“David approached me about planting a tree for Earth Day, and I was all about that, so this is a pretty awesome thing to come back to,” Proffitt said, adding that she had enjoyed having a chance to see her college friends and professors as well.

For DeWinter, knowing that this tree planting was initiated by former MCC students specifically made it all the more special for her.

“We hear all the time from students that there was a connection with the college… so that makes it extra special, just to see that they’re invested in the future of the college,” DeWinter said. She hopes the oak tree will grow to represent this investment, as well as the connection MCC shares with the Pollinators, as a symbol that will hopefully be around for many years.

Previously, the Pollinators used MCC’s greenhouse to grow plants to sell or use to pollinate areas, with most of the profit donated to MCC. Additionally, two years ago, the group donated money toward a scholarship specifically for students pursuing conservation or an environmental career.