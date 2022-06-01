Muscatine pondering stray, feral cat ordinance

MUSCATINE — Muscatine City officials are contemplating a new program to better and more humanely control free-roaming cats within the city.

City council members will meet Thursday to consider setting a public hearing for June 16 on a proposed ordinance that would allow community members to begin trapping stray cats to spay, neuter and vaccinate them.

Such programs have been seen as a humane alternative to mass euthanasia of free-roaming cats and an effective way to control the stray cat population in a community, according to the Iowa Humane Alliance.

At the council’s May 12 in-depth meeting, the city staff was directed to proceed with establishing community cat regulations in Title 6, Chapter 8 of the Muscatine City Code.

"There is nothing in city code about these feral cats, which is why they are trying to come up with something," communications director Kevin Jenison said. "It is following the animal control ordinances we have completed during the first part of the year."

The new ordinance would create a program where free-roaming cats, which may be feral or semi-feral, are humanely trapped, neutered, ear-chipped, vaccinated, deemed healthy by a veterinarian and released.

These criteria will apply to cats no one owns. The ordinance also stipulates that the city will have no responsibility for the care of community cats.

Jenison said there is nothing in city code that would state what would be done with a feral cat that does not meet the city requirements for a community cat. He said this will be discussed further as the ordinance is developed.

The council will also discuss holding the second reading of an ordinance updating city codes related to civil penalties and fines for municipal infractions, as well as discuss waiving the third reading and just approving the ordinance.

The ordinance increases standard civil penalties to align with Iowa codes. The new ordinance will also remove penalties for the keeping of pit bulls in the city. The possible increase in revenue to the city will be determined by the number of violations issued.

Jenison said the purpose of the ordinance is to bring the city up to date with state requirements for fines and penalties for violations of city codes. The codes can include such things as vegetation control or other nuisance ordinances.

The meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., will be held in the Muscatine City Hall council chamber. It will also be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel or people wishing to join from a computer, tablet or smartphone can to go https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofMuscatine/city-council-meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0