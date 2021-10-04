Muscatine Power and Water adopts new logo

MUSCATINE -- The face of Muscatine Power and Water is changing after the decision was made to change its logo.

Erika Cox, customer and technology experience director, said the logo now adorning MPW truck and buildings is not new but rather a refinement of a former logo used by the utility. MPW began updating its website last year, and its web designer suggested a refinement to the logo. The new site was launched in June. Since then MPW has been changing the logos on other properties and vehicles.

“I love it,” Cox said of the new logo. “To me it’s striking, and we’ve seen it on a few posters for public events, and you can see it from a distance which you couldn’t with our previous logo. With that visual recognition I think it will be easier for the community to recognize MPW vehicles or uniforms.”

The logo pops against the white background of most of the MPW vehicles, she said.

Cox said the redesigned website is more colorful and has more personality. It includes photos of community events and makes it easier for the community to do business with MPW.