Muscatine Power and Water board discusses energy production change

MUSCATINE — It's getting down to crunch time at Muscatine Power and Water to make decisions about energy production in Muscatine.
The Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees reviewed plans and deadlines — and answered questions from concerned citizens — about proposals to switch energy production from coal to natural gas, supplemented by a 30 megawatt solar facility.
The board on June 29 approved spending $357,000 in applications and study deposits associated with connecting the proposed solar field, likely to be located in the Grandview Avenue Well Field, to the Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) grid.
The due date for the application in order for the solar facility to be operational by the end of 2023, was July 22. Doug White, MPW's director of power production and supply, said the application was submitted July 21. White added Oct. 20 is the last date to withdraw from the plan without major cost implications. And White said plans have to be filed with the Iowa Utilities Board in August or September.
The board will look during its August meeting at a strategy for retiring coal fired units 7, 8, and 8A, White said, and it's hoped Unit 9 will cease coal consumption in 2028.
"We have to have a decision so we can start forming our strategy for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and that's due in October," White said.
General Manager Gage Huston said staff will have a recommendation for the board in August. "We're going to continue down this path," he said.
A petition from the Sierra Club had been presented during the June 29 meeting asking MPW to cease consideration of a natural gas fired plant and to transition from fossil fuel generation to 100% renewable generation. Tuesday night, Huston said only 16 of the 50 signers were MPW electric customers.
"That's not to say we ignore the input," he said.
Jessica Brackett, board president of Progress Muscatine, referred to recent negative reports about fracking.
"We all know this is a critical time in MPW's history," she said. "This is your legacy."
Brackett suggested hydrogen technology as an alternative energy production process. Huston replied there's significant research ongoing with hydrogen, but it's not a likely component in MPW's portfolio — at least, not immediately.
"It's in the early stage," he said. "It's a future type of technology. It's where wind and solar were ten or twenty years ago, when people said it's not affordable."
"This stuff is still developing, but it has to be best for Muscatine, not the price of wind in Texas," White added. "We are in complete control of the price of energy in Muscatine, and we saw it in February," he continued, in reference to the energy cost debacle in Texas.
Sandy Stanley from Clean Air Muscatine (CLAM) presented petitions against a gas fired plant.
"We're all in this together," she said. "A gas plant will not save Planet Earth. Fracking pollutes the water and releases methane. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us in Muscatine to build a better world for tomorrow.
More petitions were also presented by Katie Rock from the Sierra Club.
FIBER TO THE HOME DONE
MPW's multi year and multi million dollar project to bring high speed internet and enhanced cable television to Muscatine via fiber optic technology is at long last finished. Huston called it a "major milestone" as the board approved Change Order No. 3 and accepted as complete the Fiber to the Home Project at a total cost of $8,651,221, up from the original $7.5 million.
Huston gave particular praise to Erika Cox, Director of Customer and Technology Experience, for assuming leadership in the project.
"At that time, the contract (with Georgia based Atlantic Engineering Group) was in pretty rough shape," Huston said. "Her leadership in stepping in and taking over got us to this point."
FINANCIAL REPORT
It's the same old story on the financial front — MPW's three utilities continue to outperform their respective budgets. "Our financials for June and for the year looked like the financials for the past three months," reported Mark Roberts, director of finance and administrative services.
Roberts credited a strong wholesale market and a warmer than usual June for the positive performance by the Electric Utility. The budget called for a loss of $595,092 in June, but profit of $236,905 was posted. For the year to date through June, loss of $3,850,446 was budgeted, but profit of $1,048,235 was posted.
Roberts said strong sales of water contributed to the Water Utility's bottom line, where a budgeted June profit of $3,099 was bested by actual profit of $138,815. For the year to date through June, profit of $186,429 was budgeted, but actual profit was $565,458.
A June loss of $29,511 was budgeted for the Communications Utility, but instead profit of $135,234 was realized. For the year to date through June, loss of $140,462 was budgeted, but profit of $672,976 was realized.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The board ratified June expenditures and transactions totaling $10,616,516.
- The board approved expanded net metering rate structure and revised service rules related to private energy production and approved revisions to electrical rates and related rules for seasonal agricultural use.
- The board set an Aug. 31 public hearing on a MISO annual meeting concerning updates to transmission rates.
- Huston announced the Muscatine Police Department is no longer considering locating a firing range at the MPW landfill site.