Muscatine Power and Water board discusses energy production change

General Manager Gage Huston said staff will have a recommendation for the board in August. "We're going to continue down this path," he said.

A petition from the Sierra Club had been presented during the June 29 meeting asking MPW to cease consideration of a natural gas fired plant and to transition from fossil fuel generation to 100% renewable generation. Tuesday night, Huston said only 16 of the 50 signers were MPW electric customers.

"That's not to say we ignore the input," he said.

Jessica Brackett, board president of Progress Muscatine, referred to recent negative reports about fracking.

"We all know this is a critical time in MPW's history," she said. "This is your legacy."

Brackett suggested hydrogen technology as an alternative energy production process. Huston replied there's significant research ongoing with hydrogen, but it's not a likely component in MPW's portfolio — at least, not immediately.

"It's in the early stage," he said. "It's a future type of technology. It's where wind and solar were ten or twenty years ago, when people said it's not affordable."

