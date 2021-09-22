Muscatine Power and Water, Central Scott Telephone Company receive rural broadband grants

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cox said the company is always looking for opportunities for grant funding.

“We evaluate each one to see if it’s something that makes sense for us, and if we have the capacity to be able to take on a project like that,” she said. “When this grant came out, we took a look at it and I really commend Gov. Reynolds and her team’s goal of providing at least 100 mbps Internet speed to all Iowans.”

Cox said that along with meeting and supporting the needs of those who have previously requested high-speed internet, this project will also make the city of Muscatine a “more attractive place to choose to live in,” and the addition of over 200 homes will lead to the further spreading of fixed costs, leading to lower bills for all customers.

The amount MPW received through the grant will account for nearly 40% of its estimated $1,373,020 project. Currently, engineering design and construction preparation is scheduled to begin in 2022 with the main construction planned for 2023. The project is expected to be completed on or before April 2025.

“Without this type of assistance from the state, a project and extension of this magnitude probably would not have been something that we would be able to take on nearly as quickly or possibly at all,” Cox said.