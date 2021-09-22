Muscatine Power and Water, Central Scott Telephone Company receive rural broadband grants

MUSCATINE — After recently completing its Fiber to the Home project, Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) is taking the next step to provide high speed internet to the community, and will be doing so partially thanks to a state-funded grant.
Last week, Iowa announced the recipients of the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grants program. Of the 178 applications that were submitted, only 39 were awarded funds ranging from $28,000 to $15 million.
MPW was awarded $547,148.47 to focus on expanding the reach of its fiber service in order to provide faster internet to customers in rural areas.
“Our current fiber service ends near the HON Geneva Plant on Highway 22,” MPW Director Erica Cox said. “But there are still many neighborhoods near our service area that would be candidates for an extension of our fiber services.”
This expansion will include areas in Muscatine County, such as Geneva Hill Road, Sweetland Road, Deerfield Road, Mecha Ceba, Wyoming Hills and the Skyland Road area near Fairport. It is estimated that through this expansion, MPW will be able to to provide high-speed internet to about 240 homes.
In Scott County, Central Scott Telephone Company in Eldridge received a broadband grants toexpand broadband in north Scott County. For this project, Central Scott Telephone Company received $4,280,286.19.
Cox said the company is always looking for opportunities for grant funding.
“We evaluate each one to see if it’s something that makes sense for us, and if we have the capacity to be able to take on a project like that,” she said. “When this grant came out, we took a look at it and I really commend Gov. Reynolds and her team’s goal of providing at least 100 mbps Internet speed to all Iowans.”
Cox said that along with meeting and supporting the needs of those who have previously requested high-speed internet, this project will also make the city of Muscatine a “more attractive place to choose to live in,” and the addition of over 200 homes will lead to the further spreading of fixed costs, leading to lower bills for all customers.
The amount MPW received through the grant will account for nearly 40% of its estimated $1,373,020 project. Currently, engineering design and construction preparation is scheduled to begin in 2022 with the main construction planned for 2023. The project is expected to be completed on or before April 2025.
“Without this type of assistance from the state, a project and extension of this magnitude probably would not have been something that we would be able to take on nearly as quickly or possibly at all,” Cox said.
In the meantime, MPW will continue smaller scale extensions, with work planned for Solomon Road and the Rolling Meadows subdivision scheduled for 2021, and North Tipton Road from Highway 61 to Canterbury Road in 2022.
“With all of MPW’s services — electric, water and communication — we’re always making decisions on what’s going to make Muscatine the best place to live, play, work and stay," Cox said. "Being able to provide high-speed internet to customers who have a need or are underserved and contribute to the Muscatine community, we certainly think that plays right where we want to be and we’re happy to do those types of things."