Muscatine Power and Water delays rate hikes; discusses safety measures

"We're doing everything we can to minimize risk of cross-contamination," Huston said. "I have been truly amazed at the response of our employees during this crisis. They take it very seriously."

Board member Keith Porter asked what would happen if the governor issues a shelter-in-place order.

"If it gets to that point, we would just have to respond to emergency situations," Huston replied. "But we would still need to have some staff here around the clock."

Impact on FTH

Among the changes already in place is the halting of Fiber to the Home (FTH) installations.

"We made the call to stop fiber installations March 18," Cox reported. "Those customers already had some service, so they would not be without."

February saw 431 installations completed, but only 281 happened in March, jeopardizing meeting the August completion goal. Cox said she expects to have a new completion forecast at the April 28 board meeting.

"We'll get back on track eventually," she said.

"We'll control the things we can control," Huston added. "There's some background stuff we're working on now."

Contract award