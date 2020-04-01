Muscatine Power and Water delays rate hikes; discusses safety measures

MUSCATINE — With an eye toward the financial hardships inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Muscatine Power and Water (MP&W) took action to temporarily help the pocketbooks of local customers during Tuesday evening's virtual meeting.
Rate hikes for water and cable TV services were scheduled to take effect April 1, but the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees unanimously approved delaying the increases to May 1.
The impact on the Water Utility will be nearly $20,000, General Manager Gage Huston said, with it costing the Communications Utility about $40,000.
"Given the fact we need to restructure the debt anyway, I feel we can absorb the $40,000," Huston told the board.
The board discussed the possibility of further delaying the increases to Aug. 1, when an increase in the electric fee is scheduled to take place.
"I think it will take more than a month delay to get through this," Huston said.
A moratorium on disconnections and a temporary elimination of late fees have also been put in effect. Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience, said customers who are losing work because of COVID-19 shouldn't have to worry about how utility bills would be paid but should contact MP&W to make payment arrangements.
"We can't waive utility bills," she said, "but we can be more flexible with payments while folks are recovering from job impacts."
To provide more options to MP&W cable customers who have to spend more time at home, free previews of many popular networks have been added. And free WiFi is being offered in front of the Red Brick Building along the riverfront and between student housing and Loper Hall on the Muscatine Community College campus.
"We have some customers who can't afford internet service, and this provides them some options," Huston said.
He reported the MachLink system is holding up well and will be expanded to 40 gigabits by the end of the week.
"We're seeing record load with students being home, people working from home, and the emergence of video meetings and training," Huston said.
Steps being taken to continue service to customers as well as protect employees during the COVID-19 outbreak also were outlined during the meeting.
For the workers' safety, the walk-in lobby has been closed, meter readings suspended, and in-home installations limited. Some staff are also transitioning to working remotely.
Huston said staff that needs to report on site or in the field are working in rotating crews, and social distancing is stressed.
"We're doing everything we can to minimize risk of cross-contamination," Huston said. "I have been truly amazed at the response of our employees during this crisis. They take it very seriously."
Board member Keith Porter asked what would happen if the governor issues a shelter-in-place order.
"If it gets to that point, we would just have to respond to emergency situations," Huston replied. "But we would still need to have some staff here around the clock."
Impact on FTH
Among the changes already in place is the halting of Fiber to the Home (FTH) installations.
"We made the call to stop fiber installations March 18," Cox reported. "Those customers already had some service, so they would not be without."
February saw 431 installations completed, but only 281 happened in March, jeopardizing meeting the August completion goal. Cox said she expects to have a new completion forecast at the April 28 board meeting.
"We'll get back on track eventually," she said.
"We'll control the things we can control," Huston added. "There's some background stuff we're working on now."
Contract award
The cost of a roof replacement project at one of MP&W's power plants will run considerably under budget. The board unanimously approved awarding the contract for the Unit 9 Electrostatic Precipitator Roof to Jim Giese Commercial Roofing of Eldridge, the low bidder at $82,240.
The estimated cost was $172,000, and $180,000 is budgeted for the project. When board members questioned accepting a bid that was so much lower than the estimate, Brad Spratt, interim director of Finance and Administrative Services, replied, "Two of our large customers have used them and had good references for them."
The bid opening for the Mississippi Drive Wire Pulling Project, related to the city's Mississippi Drive Corridor Improvement Project, has been delayed from April 9 to April 15 and will be conducted electronically.
Financial report
The bottom lines of MP&W's three utilities are expected to suffer by year's end, thanks significantly to COVID-19.
For the year to date through February, net profit of $1,140,598 was budgeted, but actual profit fell short at $1,040,884.
"This, unfortunately, is a trend we expect for the rest of the year," said Spratt, adding the cash balance of $64 million is expected to fall to $55 million.
Net profit of $112,852 was budgeted for the Water Utility through February, but the budget was outperformed with profit of $120,368. However, the $5.2 million cash balance is expected to fall to $3.7 million.
For the Communications Utility, net profit through February of $302,666 was budgeted, but actual profit of $63,638 was posted. Its cash balance of $6.4 million is expected to fall to $830,000 by year's end.
In other business
- The board ratified payment of February expenditures and transactions totaling $7,752,413.
- The board approved a recommendation requesting the mayor and City Council to designate May 3-9 as Drinking Water Week.
