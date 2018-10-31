Muscatine Power and Water is experiencing some internet issues in connecting to outside networks.
"There are internet service issues but traffic within Muscatine is working," said Erika Cox, director of employee and community relations at MPW.
According to the MPW Facebook page customers have been reporting internet service issues and it is not a MachLink issue.
"Backbone internet issues are affecting internet traffic once it leaves Muscatine," the Facebook post read. "We have been in communication with our providers. At this time, it appears to be very wide reaching."
