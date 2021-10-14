Muscatine Power and Water holds open house to discuss upcoming production transition

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with the CHP unit, MPW will be working with Ranger Power, one of the largest solar developers in the Midwest, on the Grandview Avenue solar project. Guests at the open house saw the land where the solar field will be placed. Huston said the land is not hospitable to crops, so MPW is able to use it without taking resources from local farmers.

“We’re excited about our partnership. Working in public power is just a wonderful thing for us… and we’re very excited to be a part of the future here in the balanced approach that MPW is seeking,” Adam Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Ranger Power, said.

Huston said this transition towards renewable energy will come with modest annual-rate adjustments similar to the ones that customers have seen over the past several years. The company, according to Huston, also plans on leaving room within its plans for adaptability to keep up with changes to technology that could happen within the next decade.

“We’re also going to continue to support customer renewable generation programs, whether it be behind the meter systems at customer sites or by participating in the renewable energy programs that (MPW) puts together,” Huston said.