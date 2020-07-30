Muscatine Power and water natural gas facility raises concerns

"Those are really good questions we should be focused on," Board Member Keith Porter added.

Brandy Olson, Director of Legal, Regulatory, and People Services, said she would be happy to continue the conversation after the meeting. "That's completely fair," Rock replied.

Fiber to home update

Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience, reported she still expects all Fiber to the Home installations to be completed in the first quarter of 2021. Cox said 96 percent of aerial drops and 74 percent of underground drops are completed. But she added squirrels have caused damage to some fiber lines. "We'll be moving forward with some animal protective procedures to deny squirrels the opportunity to perch and gnaw," Cox told the board.

Increasing Fiber to the Home costs as well as other capital expenditures and plans to expand fiber services are the reasons why the board unanimously approved a resolution to refinance the 2017 bonded indebtedness for the Communications Utility. The total $10 million package will stretch over seven years at 2.73 percent interest. "It gives us a comfortable cash reserve," Huston said. "It gives us some flexibility if we want to pay early. We're just really lucky to have three local banks to work with."