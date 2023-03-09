MUSCATINE — Muscatine Power and Water held a customer public forum on its power supply strategy and transition efforts on Monday. According to MPW, approximately 70 residents, business and community leaders were in attendance at this forum.

Using results from the latest power supply study conducted by Leidos Engineering, MPW General Manager Gage Huston and Doug White, Director of Power Production and Supply, presented the suggestions based on the results as well as the benefits and risks of each option.

“We looked at multiple different types of resources that we could add to the system, and we also looked at ways we could use our existing resources,” Huston said. “We looked at several different forecasts of electric market pricing, fuel pricing and things like that. There ended up being around 4,000 different combinations of assumptions between different plans, different market prices and all those kind of things.”

With a base obligation capacity minimum of 156 megawatts for each study, 19 scenarios were created using potential future market conditions such as the retirement of fossil-fuel generation, the increased use of renewable resources and the cost of fuel over time.

The study was also able to find the least-cost and least-risk scenarios, which were ones that incorporated the continual use of MPW’s Unit 9, a coal burning generation unit, as well as ones that included a minimum generation of 100 MW using solar power.

When including Muscatine Solar 1, MPW’s future solar array project set for Q4 2025, which would increase the company’s renewable generation to around 2%, this additional solar capacity will allow for MPW to become less dependent on fossil fuels in the coming years. The study also recommended a future evaluation of using smaller natural gas-fueled heat and power units (CHP), which could potentially provide resiliency to the power system at an economical price.

Huston felt that based on the questions received during the forum, the top priority for customers is for MPW to maintain a reliable and affordable service for its community.

“The whole electrical system is in a very major time of transition as we shift more toward renewables and intermit resources while also making sure the system stays reliable and we don’t have rolling blackouts or long outages,” he said.

As such, Huston restated MPW’s goal of continuing to take a balanced approach to future power supply issues, making sure to focus on sustainability and flexibility as well as affordability and reliability.

“We’ve had a long, proud history of reliable service and low rates… and as we go through these transitional times, that’s something that we want to maintain,” he continued.