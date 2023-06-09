Every three years, the American Public Power Association reviews utilities across the country on their safety, reliability, system updates/improvements and development of their employees. With this most recent round of awards, Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) has once again proved itself to be one of the best.

Last month, MPW received two awards from the American Public Power Association. The first was the Reliable Public Power Provider Diamond Award. The second was a third-place Safety Award of Excellence.

In the 18 years since the awards were created, MPW has earned one gold-level, one platinum-level and four consecutive diamond-level awards when it comes to the Reliable Public Power award specifically.

“The awards are good for three years, so this is a 12-year streak,” MPW Director of Utility Service Delivery Ryan Streck said, adding that he wasn’t too surprised by getting another one. “We really make this part of our strategic plan. But of course it’s not about the awards, it’s about striving for excellence, and this is a way to benchmark with our peers and really make sure that we’re doing the job that we’re here to do.”

When asked if he felt there was anything specific that earned MPW this award during this most recent round, Streck pointed out how MPW has managed to excel in each of the four Reliable Public Power Provider categories by following through on its plans, being pro-active in its efforts.

“We don’t just sit here and go, ‘Well, we had a good year; I guess that’s enough.’ We’re always looking for ways to improve reliability,” he said. Streck also assured that even as MPW continues to make these improvements, it continues keeping an eye on its rates, allowing it to continue providing reliable and affordable energy for its customers.

“The biggest threats we have to reliability, I guess, are storms and squirrels. Recently we had a raccoon that caused us some trouble too,” Streck noted. “But we’re always investing in animal protection, and we’re putting up some new and improved electric fencing at our substations. … We’re also always working with the city as they go through the West Hill Sewer Separation, we take advantage of those roads being closed and we put our infrastructure underground.”

The Safety Awards of Excellence are based off the annual number of worker hours of exposure, with MPW having logged 504,913 worker hours in 2022.

“We were very proud of our placement, and we’ve worked very hard over the decades to develop a very robust safety program,” Brandy Olson, MPW director of Legal, Regulatory and People Services said. “Our employees work in some very hazardous and high risk situations, so having our safety program recognized in our ongoing commitment to all of our employees is something to be very proud of.”

“I’m happy we received the award,” Streck added. “(Regarding safety), people think that if you slow down for something small, you’re kind of wasting time. The reality is, some of the biggest costs utilities have is those health care costs, so we want to drive down those incidents rates. We also want people to go home in as good of a condition as they came into work. … It’s always the right thing to do to put safety first.”