Muscatine Power and Water recognized for smart energy initiatives

MUSCATINE — This month, the American Public Power Association held its annual Customer Connection Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. Of the companies that received awards at the conference, Muscatine Power and Water came away with four awards.
For this year’s APPA Conference, MPW was given the Award of Excellence in the Web/Social Media category for its new website, an Award of Merit in the Print/Digital category for its annual report digest, and an Award of Merit in the Video category for the company’s Powering the Future Strategic Initiative video.
“These are new awards for us,” Erica Cox, Director of Customer and Technology Experience said, “I like to think that municipal utilities in general take extra steps to be customer-focused and transparent with their customers, and to receive recognition from APPA while being measured against other municipal utilities tells us, I think, that we are on the right track for how to get spot-on information out to our customers.”
Cox added that one of MPW’s strategic plans is to give customers reasons to love working with MPW. These reasons include being easy to do business with, whether it’s through their website or over the phone.
“We had a lot of positive feedback from customers on how helpful we can be or advise customers on… We’ve put the resources behind where we see our business going and what our customer needs are, and with some policy changes that we did this year, our goal is to continue being easier to do business with and help customers with some of the sustainability pursuits, as well,” she continued.
MPW was also awarded a Smart Energy Provider designation – and this isn’t the first time. Previously, MPW was also given this status in 2019. To earn the SEP status, the company must demonstrate four key disciplines. A SEP utility company must have a smart energy program structure, energy efficiency and distributed energy programs, environmental and sustainability initiatives, and excellent customer education and experience.
“The SEP award means a lot to me because, before I was in this position, I was in the control center,” Ryan Streck, Director of Utility Service Delivery said, “My whole job was to keep the lights on, and it’s always about reliability with power. But this award focuses on energy efficiency, customer experience, and environmental sustainability programs, so this is like a whole other side of the electric division and a real compliment on the work we’ve done.”
Streck said receiving this designation made him feel like MPW is doing the right thing in regards to their strategies and “thinking outside the box”.
“As an electrical utility, you just think about keep the lights on and the rates low,” he continued, “But with our sustainability programs, we’re really looking forward to continuing our efforts. We’re setting some high standards for sustainability and reductions, and I’m really happy to see that we’re taking that approach and starting to make improvements.”
Although MPW has been focused on these initiatives for many years, the company only recently ramped up this focus in the past year. Previously, MPW announced that it would be replacing its coal-fired power generation with a mix of renewables, which will be provided through a solar field, and a combined heat and power unit. Through doing this, MPW will eventually be able to reduce its CO2 emissions by 65%.
In addition, the company has also recently expanded its Choose Green program by allowing local small businesses to earn credits and participate in a utility scale renewable project through a solar installation. MPW also supported the shift toward electric vehicles by deploying charging stations and offering $1,500 rebates to those who purchase EVs.
“Where we are in the world today, things are making a significant change in the energy portfolio from traditional fuels to renewables, and sometimes it takes a long time for the Midwest to catch up with the coast, it feels like,” Streck said, “But our solar installation is going to be one of the largest in Iowa, and I just think it’s great that we feel we’re doing the right things but then we’re also getting that reassurance from awards like SEP.”