Muscatine Power and Water recognized for smart energy initiatives

MUSCATINE — This month, the American Public Power Association held its annual Customer Connection Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. Of the companies that received awards at the conference, Muscatine Power and Water came away with four awards.

For this year’s APPA Conference, MPW was given the Award of Excellence in the Web/Social Media category for its new website, an Award of Merit in the Print/Digital category for its annual report digest, and an Award of Merit in the Video category for the company’s Powering the Future Strategic Initiative video.

“These are new awards for us,” Erica Cox, Director of Customer and Technology Experience said, “I like to think that municipal utilities in general take extra steps to be customer-focused and transparent with their customers, and to receive recognition from APPA while being measured against other municipal utilities tells us, I think, that we are on the right track for how to get spot-on information out to our customers.”

Cox added that one of MPW’s strategic plans is to give customers reasons to love working with MPW. These reasons include being easy to do business with, whether it’s through their website or over the phone.