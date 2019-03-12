MUSCATINE — Staff at Muscatine Power & Water are fighting an uphill battle with what the company believes are incorrect reports about water in Muscatine.
MP&W staff are responding to questions from citizens regarding recent reporting from local news and radio media.
According to MP& W, the information for the news story, authored by activist group Environmental Integrity Project, paints a grim picture of water safety in Muscatine and other communities with power plants.
The Muscatine Journal has not published any of the reports.
The statement on the MP&W website says the company has reviewed the report that is the basis of the story. “While we have not reviewed every data source in the report, we do know that the specific data published about MP&W CCR Landfill is not correct,” the company said in a news release.
The release went on to state:
“MP&W’s 2018 Annual Groundwater Monitoring Report show no exceedances for either barium or thallium. Our data further shows that all elements are being contained on our property (as designed). We continue to conduct assessment monitoring for actual elevated readings and have not been subjected to any further remediation.
“MP&W’s landfill was designed and built with an impermeable clay liner to keep elements from reaching groundwater.
“The landfill operates in full compliance under regulations of both the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA). MP&W’s landfill is located in Muscatine County and is not close to the Island Aquifer, which is where we draw water for our customers.
The company stressed that Muscatine water is safe.
“While the reporting would scare you into thinking otherwise, you can be assured your water is safe,” the release stated. “Additionally, the water supply of properties neighboring our landfill is also safe. We test those wells as well and provide the data to the homeowners for their assurance.”
All MP&W reports referenced in this release are published and available on the company’s website, www.mpw.org.
