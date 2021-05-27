Muscatine Power and Water: 'We've got a little work to do to sort this out' regarding proposed solar energy field

MUSCATINE — Officials at Muscatine Power and Water have a lot of sorting to do regarding the planning for more environmentally friendly energy production.

Because of confidentiality concerns, the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees and MPW's senior leadership team went into closed session Tuesday evening to review bids received for a proposed solar energy field. Prior to the closed session, Power Production and Supply Director Doug White reported 21 firms responded to the request for proposals for the project, amassing a total of 144 options.

"We've got a little work to do to sort this out," White told the board. "We are the first utility to put in an Iowa Utilities Board application for a project of this type."

White also reported more options have been added to the proposed gas fired central heat and power unit project, which would replace MPW's coal fired plants. That brings the number of options to 11, White said, and they are being pared down.

And White said the planning continues for the retirement of plants 7, 8, and 8A.

WATER SUPPLY