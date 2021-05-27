Muscatine Power and Water: 'We've got a little work to do to sort this out' regarding proposed solar energy field

MUSCATINE — Officials at Muscatine Power and Water have a lot of sorting to do regarding the planning for more environmentally friendly energy production.
Because of confidentiality concerns, the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees and MPW's senior leadership team went into closed session Tuesday evening to review bids received for a proposed solar energy field. Prior to the closed session, Power Production and Supply Director Doug White reported 21 firms responded to the request for proposals for the project, amassing a total of 144 options.
"We've got a little work to do to sort this out," White told the board. "We are the first utility to put in an Iowa Utilities Board application for a project of this type."
White also reported more options have been added to the proposed gas fired central heat and power unit project, which would replace MPW's coal fired plants. That brings the number of options to 11, White said, and they are being pared down.
And White said the planning continues for the retirement of plants 7, 8, and 8A.
WATER SUPPLY
When it comes to making sure Muscatine has plenty of water over the summer, officials at MPW are going to the well. The board unanimously approved a revised project summary form for the construction of Well 47. A maximum pumping test earlier this year indicated the Water Utility could meet the summer demand, but the reserve capacity might be jeopardized. Completion of the Well 47 project, which has been on hold since 2017 because of litigation, would boost the reserve capacity.
"This originally started as a 2015 project," general nanager Gage Huston said. "It's been on hold for some time. This time, we feel it is good to have this capacity."
But the completed project, which will result in increased water capacity, comes with increased anticipated cost. The approved expenditure totals $625,386, a hike of $148,500.
NEW ROOF APPROVED
Employees at Unit 9 shouldn't have to worry about water dripping on them as they dine. The board approved a $116,900 contract with Black Hawk Roofing Company of Cedar Falls to recover the Unit 9 cafeteria roof.
"It looks like we'll be under budget on the roofing project," Gage said, but he cautioned the cost could go up. "It's typical to have change orders on roofing projects."
FINANCIAL REPORT
All three utilities at Muscatine Power and Water continue to outperform the budget. The three utilities combined sustained a net loss of $180,239 in April, but the loss was $330,063 better than the budgeted net loss.
"All three utilities continued to be strong," reported Finance and Administrative Services Director Mark Roberts. "They performed better in April than expected, and for the year to date, MPW earnings are $4.2 million better than budget."
An April loss of $511,625 was budgeted for the Electric Utility, but the actual loss was $403,098. For the year to date through April, the budgeted loss of $2,003,237 was eclipsed by profit of $1,539,680.
April profit of $34,530 was budgeted for the Water Utility. Instead, actual profit of $104,282 was posted. For the year to date, budgeted profit was $186,868, but actual profit was $341,625.
Loss of $33,208 was budgeted for the Communications Utility, but profit of $118,576 was posted instead. For the year to date, loss of $99,976 was budgeted, but profit of $421,633 was posted.
GRADUATION TELEVISED
The live televising of Muscatine High School's graduation was a huge success, Huston said. The broadcast, conducted on MPW Public Access, CVIC TV, and streamed online, will be replayed on MPW Cable channel 9 and is available through MPW's Video on Demand.
"It's a nice option for parents who couldn't attend the ceremony," Huston said. "This is the first time the ceremony has been aired in full."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
* The board ratified April expenditures and transactions totaling $9,670,027.