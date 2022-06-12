Muscatine Power & Water announces a Customer Appreciation event for June 18

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the formation of its electric utility, Muscatine Power and Water will hold a Customer Appreciation Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18.

It's a day of free events, tours and demonstrations.

“What we hope is that through the decades we’ve demonstrated a commitment to both our customers and the community by continuing to advance our services and our reliability and by continuing to keep our rates competitive and low so that our customers can be competitive in their industries,” Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience, said.

This will be the first Customer Appreciation Day event held since 2016. The one scheduled for 2020 was canceled by the pandemic.

“With everything being fully opened back up, this was a great year to have it,” Cox said. "It's important for to engage with our customers, and what we really see with this is an opportunity to show our customers how things work behind the scenes.” She also saw it as a time to thank all of MPW’s customers for their continuous support throughout the past 100 years.

Cox said there would be something for everyone.

A free lunch will be provided by A Guy and A Grill, and there will be a bounce house and a face-painting table, bucket truck rides, harnessed pole climbing, a presentation on electric safety education and a maximizing wi-fi presentation.

Kids can get up close look at jobs MPW workers do. Using a small-scale simulation, kids can fix a water main break, or put on their own TV production in the Broadcast Booth. MPW staff will offer demonstrations, allowing guests to see how they respond to a power outage, or escape from a car that has a downed powerline on it.

“It’s a real behind-the-scenes look and a chance for staff to talk one-on-one with customers and educate them on some of these advances that we’ve made over the years,” Cox said.

Buses will take guests on a tour through the Grandview Avenue Wellfield, where they will see the future site of MPW’s solar array field, or tour MPW’s power plant.

“It’s going to be a great event. Not only will it be educational, but it will also be fun,” Cox said. “We encourage folks to get here closer to 10 a.m. so that they have time to do all the activities they want before catching the tour bus down to the solar field and power plant. We really hope that the community will come out and take this opportunity to engage with us and learn a little bit more about their community-owned utility.”

