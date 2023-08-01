Muscatine Power & Water’s (MPW) Board of Water, Electric and Communications Trustees met earlier this month to plan its next potential steps forward on infrastructure projects and equipment replacements.

According to MPW, this started with its senior leadership and trustees going into closed session, where they discussed plans regarding a new electric retail service agreement and land lease agreement with a growing electric customer that operates in the cryptocurrency mining industry.

With this new customer expanding its operations into Muscatine, MPW will need to install system upgrades in order to handle the additional electrical load that will be put on its power infrastructure. It has been said that the upgrades needed will be largely paid for by the mining customer.

But while MPW has expressed interest in potentially working with this new business, General Manager Gage Huston stated that the company will still be allowed to curtail the customer’s demand if its demand becomes a hindrance to MPW’s other customers or to its power grid integrity.

“While new business and industry is welcomed and supported, utility infrastructure must be evaluated to determine if it can withstand the significant increase in load,” Huston said. “Staff have developed agreement parameters to minimize the risk to utility infrastructure and electric customers.”

Following this, Mark Roberts, finance and administrative services director for MPW, presented the company’s June financial results. According to his reports, at the midpoint of 2023, MPW saw a $1.7 million loss, compared to a $0.1 million gain for the same period in 2022.

This was seen as a “reasonable” result, however, when compared to the weaker wholesale market conditions that the Electric Utility has seen this year, with it being said that June outperformed the company’s budget. Additionally, it was reported that the company’s Water Utility’s first-half change in net financial position was $0.3 million below the previous year, with its Communications Utility’s results being $0.2 million below the prior year’s period.

Later on in the meeting, the Board awarded Carl A. Nelson Co., Inc., of Burlington (IA) with a $300,000 contract for the 2023 AO Window Replacement Project. Revised project budgets for both the Grandview Substation replacement design, which will support the Muscatine Solar 1 project, and two projects associated with the removal/disposal and replacement of a Unit 9 sprinkler system were also approved.

Additionally, the Board approved a revised project budget for a Unit 9 boiler chemical clean and ratified payment for June 2023’s expenditures and transactions. The MPW staff, meanwhile, reviewed the progress being done on its strategic plan implementation and key performance indicators for first half of 2023.

For more information on MPW’s recent news and projects, visit its Facebook page or its website at www.mpw.org.

