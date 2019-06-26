The project manager of the Muscatine Power & Water's Fiber to Home project is no longer with the company.
MPW officials announced Ryan Streck, the new utility service delivery director, will take over the sluggish fiber expansion project during Tuesday's meeting of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees.
"Tim no longer works at the utility," was the only comment from Employee and Community Relations Director Erika Cox after the meeting adjourned.
"We had a changeover in leadership in this project," General Manager Gage Hustontold the board. "We're starting to identify some of the underlying issues. Erika has provided a lot of leadership in this."
The Fiber to the Home Project is replacing traditional coaxial feeds with fiber optic technology, which is expected to enhance internet and cable television services provided by MP&W's Communications Utility. But the project's general contractor, Georgia-based Atlantic Engineering Group (AEG), has lagged in meeting deadlines.
A new goal of completing the project by year's end has been set, but concerns have arisen about that.
"We've had some pretty candid discussions with AEG," Huston told the board. "I think there's a lot of concern that we won't be done by the end of this year. Probably in July we'll have another closed session on dealing with AEG."
"If you look at the simple math, we're looking at 3½ to 4 years to complete the project," commented Board Member Kevin Fields.
"You realize a change has to be made," Huston said. "We're getting back on the right track, but we realize how far we are behind."
Huston became general manager April 1, stepping up from the role of power production and supply director. Doug White will take his former position. White has been with MP&W since 1988, most recently as power plant maintenance supervisor. Streck has been with MP&W since 1998, most recently leading MP&W's System Control Center. "
They work across department lines and are pacesetters in teamwork," Huston said. "What I've seen so far is excellent in how they fit into the team."
The board also approved annual changes in its own leadership, effective July 1. Tracy McGinnis will step up from vice chair to chair, replacing Keith Porter. Steven Bradford was named vice chair. And Brenda Christensen was named board secretary.
Legislative report
State policy requires investor-owned utilities to pay customers at retail rates for any excess energy produced via customer renewable energy generation. Legislation to change the way customers with solar panels are compensated failed to make it through the recent session of the Iowa Legislature, but Huston reported to the board that MP&W's approach to net metering was cited as good practice. "Muscatine has been used as an example to make sure solar rates don't become a burden to the rest of the body," said Huston.
Financial report
All three utilities at Muscatine Power & Water outperformed their respective budgets in May.
A net loss of $1,083,576 was budgeted for the Electric Utility, but the actual loss was $869,959 for a closing balance of $66,797,000 and no debt.
Finance and Administrative Services Director Jerry Gowey said the utility has been limiting its coal consumption because flooding has impacted coal deliveries. "We're in coal preservation mode and may be that way for several more months yet," Huston added.
May loss of $16,084 was budgeted for the Water Utility. Instead, profit of $53,122 was posted with a closing balance of $5,953,000 and debt of $14,525,000.
The budget called for Communications Utility profit of $167,027 in May, but profit of $211,140 was posted with a closing balance of $10,014,000 and debt of $14,721,000.
"Pretty good month for all three utilities, compared to budget," Gowey commented.
In other business
- The board ratified expenditures and transactions for May totaling $10,908,208.
- The board accepted as complete the Hardened Data Center Construction Project at a final price of $1,941,286. The contractor was Woodruff Construction of Tiffin, IA.
- The board approved a $1,058,560 contract with DeLong Construction, Inc. of Washington, Iowa, for the Coal Combustion Residuals Landfill Partial Cover Project.
- The board accepted a revised project summary form for the Cooling Water Intake Project for an increase from $509,000 to $1,063,088.
- Huston announced the remodeling of the Administration and Operations Building Lobby, including the new drive-up window, should be completed by the end of July.
- Huston reported over 50 participants took part in the MP&W 5K Walk/Run, held June 15 on MP&W grounds and the adjacent Environmental Discovery Park and the Arboretum.
