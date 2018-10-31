Annual rate increases over the next 10 years are in store for customers of Muscatine Power and Water.
The Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees reviewed the proposed operating budgets for 2019 and the 10-year financial projections through 2028. A two percent rate increase for Electric Utility customers is anticipated for Aug. 1, 2019, with annual 2 percent increases thereafter. Water Utility customers can expect a 5.5 percent increase April 1, 2019, followed by 3.5 annual increases through 2028. And for customers of the Communications Utility, annual 7 percent increases are scheduled for cable television services beginning April 1, 2019, but no rate increases are expected for internet services.
A prepared news release read operating expenses are increasing because of economic conditions, large maintenance projects, and major capital expenditures to support community betterment projects and increase system reliability.
"The budget assumptions continue to be designed to support the medium term achievement of financial targets, meet the needs of our customer-owners at the lowest possible cost, and support the critical issues identified in the strategic plan," General Manager Sal LoBianco said in the release. "The budgets reflect ongoing efforts to keep expenses and capital expenditures at adequate levels in support of our core values of safety, customer service and reliability."
The biggest project is the Communications Utility's $15.9 million Fiber to the Home project, which is over 20 percent complete. It is expected to wrap up in 2019 with $5.6 million budgeted for its completion.
The 2019 budget proposal for the Electric Utility calls for $8 million to participate in and support the city's multi year Mississippi Drive Corridor Project and $840,000 to move electric services underground and replace traffic signals and street lights in conjunction with the commencement of the Grandview Avenue Corridor Project.
The Water Utility's proposed budget includes over $2 million for continued projects and infrastructure updates.
The Board adopted the 10 year projections Tuesday night and is expected to approve the 2019 operating budgets Nov. 27.
Financial report
All three utilities continue to outperform the budget. Finance and Administrative Services Director Jerry Gowey reviewed the third quarter figures Tuesday evening.
A loss of $2,605,437 was budgeted for the Electric Utility, but profit of $931,005 was posted for a closing cash balance of $57,191,000 and no debt.
The Water Utility was budgeted to show profit of $185,150, but actual profit of $536,302 was realized for a closing cash balance of $6,272,000 and debt of $14,933,000.
Profit of $1,085,814 was budgeted for the Communications Utility, but actual profit of $1,646,425 was posted with a closing cash balance of $11,564,000 and debt of $17,164,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.