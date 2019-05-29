Muscatine Power and Water is dealing with weather related challenges. General Manager Gage Huston updated the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees Tuesday evening about MP&W's response to the May 15 severe weather event, which impacted four substation breakers and resulted in numerous downed tree limbs on power lines.
"Most of the customers who had an outage were restored right away," Huston told the board. "It was a very good response with crews out in the field, and we called in some crew members."
But stormy weather is impacting coal deliveries via rail to Muscatine, which could affect power production when air conditioning season gets into high gear, Huston cautioned. "We continue to have slowdowns of coal deliveries," said Huston. "One train is getting slowed down by one or two days per trip. It hasn't hurt us significantly, but as we get into summer, it could impact us."
MyMPW launches
MP&W customers have a new online communications link with the utility at their disposal. MyMPW (www.mpw.org/MyMPW) was launched in April, designed to be a one stop webpage for customers to interact with MP&W electronically.
"We really think this will be a nice tool for them," Huston said. "We're really excited about that."
The new web portal provides several links and transaction possibilities, including a "How do I..." section, internet speed test, Google search bar, Machlink email access, outage reporting, and meter readings.
Financial report
Two of MP&W's utilities have outperformed the budget for April and for the year through April.
An April loss of $444,120 was budgeted for the Electric Utility, but profit of $180,829 was posted. For the year through April, loss of $666,538 was budgeted, but profit of $1,260,634 was realized for a closing cash balance of $65,862,000.
It was a similar story for the Communications Utility, where April profit of $147,947 was budgeted, but actual profit of $215, 248 was posted. For the year through April, profit of 509,167 was budgeted, but actual profit was $815,835 with a closing cash balance of $10,177,000.
But the Water Utility did not meet budget. April profit of $36,495 was budgeted, but loss of $3,946 was posted. For the year through April, profit of $123,382 was budgeted, but actual profit was $94,452 for a closing cash balance of &5,969,000.
In other business:
- The board ratified April expenditures and transactions totaling $12,638,244.
- The board accepted a contract change order and approved the final acceptance of the Grandview Avenue Water Treatment Plant Expansion Project, completed by Calacci Construction of Iowa City at a final cost of $995,159.
- The board went into closed session to discuss potential litigation and to conduct performance reviews of the General Manager and Directors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.