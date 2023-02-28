Next Monday, March 6, from 4 to 6 p.m., Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) will host a customer forum at its business office auditorium, located at 3205 Cedar St.

This event is open to the public and will give MPW customers a chance to learn about the studies that MPW has been conducting and to ask questions.

According to MPW General Manager Gage Huston, this is the second time in recent history that MPW has held a public customer event.

“We’re really excited to host another one,” Huston said. “We hosted a customer forum back in spring 2021, and so now it’s another opportunity to share with customers and have some Q&A. … I would just encourage any customer that’s interested in the topic to attend because we want to make sure that we’re getting a broad perspective on this topic.”

Huston went on to say that it was the results of MPW’s latest power-supply study that prompted its team into organizing this forum, allowing for a more in-depth way of communicating the results to the public.

“We had done a similar forum when we completed this study about three years ago and started developing some of this ‘Powering the Future’ initiative that we put together back in early 2021 and really laid out this kind of structure that was our approach to power supply transition,” he continued.

With the energy industry going through a major transition in order to ensure reliability and affordability for customers, Huston said, he and his team wanted to remain as transparent as possible, regarding their Powering the Future plan, the results of any studies they may conduct and in answering questions.

“It’s a topic that can sometimes get crowded with a vocal minority on different sides of the issue with different perspectives, and we continue to engage and listen to all of those perspectives as well, but I think with something that impacts all of us as customers, it’s good to get a broad set of folks to participate, hear the information and ask questions,” he said.

Huston then added that the study itself and MPW’s analysis of it is complex, which has made it all the more important for the team at MPW to thoroughly explain how the changes in the energy market will impact MPW and the Muscatine community in the years to come.

“Our team, I think, has done a good job trying to put that information in a format that is digestible to your average customer and boil it down to what is most important to them as they try to communicate these things,” Huston said.

Residents interested in attending are asked to RSVP no later than March 1, and can do so by emailing rsvp@mpw.org. The forum will also be recorded, and will be posted online on a later date for any residents who are unable to attend.