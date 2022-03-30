Muscatine Power & Water to increase cost of television services

MUSCATINE — The cost of Muscatine Power and Water’s television services is going up May 1 because of an increase in the cost of getting the programming.

During the monthly meeting of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communication Trustees Tuesday evening, MPW general manager Gage Huston said the cost of fiber TV service will increase about 5.8%. He said for over 10 years the costs of the programming have driven the cost of the service.

“As with any year the programming costs are still an estimate for the remainder of the year,” Huston said. "There are several contracts that are still in negotiation, including three regional sports networks. We estimate we will see an increase in all of those in the 10% range.”

Estimates for the 2022 year are that, according to contracts already awarded and contracts being negotiated, the increase in cost to MPW would be about 7.4%. He said the difference would be made up by controlling the costs.

Huston said the 5.8% increase would be done with a combination of adjustments in the Back to Global pricing and broadcast surcharge. He said the program increases would affect all packages.

According to the new price schedule, the basic package would go from $23.99 to $24.99; the select package will go from $84.99 to $87.99; the broadcast surcharge will go from $18.17 to $19.95; the regional sports charge will go from $4.70 to $6.89.

In the board packet, a summary was provided of how the new prices compare with the prices competitors charge.

“We continue to be right in line with the benchmark,” Huston said.

He said people who use streaming services are also beginning to see the impact of increased programming costs.

Huston also said the MPW costs for internet and phone services are “much less volatile” and rates are more stable. Phone rates are requested to remain the same. Internet rates increased since 2012. During the budgeting session, there was a discussion about lowering the cost of higher-speed internet packages. He believes further discussion on rates will be had later in the year.

