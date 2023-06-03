The Muscatine Power and Water Board of Trustees approved various revisions to the utility's electric service rules at their May meeting.

The board also provided a series of approvals for projects currently scheduled, with each of these projects expected to “enhance utility infrastructure and reliability."

MPW staff said the revisions to the rules are meant to provide better accommodation to new businesses and industrial customers that may require service upgrades and service line extensions in order.

"MPW actively supports economic development in our area," General Manager Gage Huston said. "The change in how the Utility handles system upgrades and service line extensions will further support business and industry to locate to Muscatine while limiting the risks to MPW’s other customers.”

In addition to briefly looking at these revisions, MPW also provided an update to the board on its inspecting and replacing efforts to the water mains that are connected with the currently on-going West Hill Sewer Separation project (WHSSP).

During this portion of the meeting, the Trustees approved a revised Project Summary Form for WHSSP – Phase 6A and 6B, which are estimated to cost $788,600 total. It was decided that releasing Phase 6A and 6B for bids together would allow for an estimated savings of $223,600. The Trustees also voted to award a contract to JB Robertson Construction, Inc. of Davenport (IA) for $150,540 for exterior improvements for the West Hill Pump Station.

Following that, the results of the recent Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) electricity capacity auction was discussed by both Huston and Ryan Streck, director of utility service delivery. The auction was specifically for the 12-month period of June 2023 through May 2024.

The auction price for capacity (the capability to meet MISO peak load requirements) had fallen by more than 95% from the current 12-month period, Huston and Streck said. Although this decrease will have a negative impact on MPW’s net cost due to the utility being a net seller of capacity, it was said that these effects will be lessened by the capacity sales transaction that MPW completed before the auction took place.

An update was also given by Mark Roberts, director of finance and administrative services. Looking at the month of April, he reported MPW’s total change in its net financial position was a positive one, resulting in a $172,000 net income. Previously, a net loss of $476,000 had been budgeted.

Based on the results reported for all three of MPW’s utilities, the Trustees learned that these results were “reasonably close to expectations”, although the Electric Utility did receive $385,000 of compensation from MISO for transmission congestion.

The board also once again took the time to continue evaluating the utility’s Powering the Future strategy, specifically how it would be impacted by the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule for greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the board set June 27, 2023, as the date to receive bids for the Administration and Operations Building’s window replacement, and approved the payment for the expenditures and transactions of April 2023.

Close Hail stripped leaves from corn stalks in a field along Seven Springs Road in Muscatine Saturday evening. Chad Eichelberger uses an end loader to lift a tree off Jim Scott's home on Seven Springs Road in Muscatine County. Many residents in that area had large limbs and tree down across their properties. Muscatine Public Works employees Randy Howell, left, and Jody Shoppa cordon off a section of the 3rd Street parking lot on Saturday evening. Storm water carried part of the ground, leaving a gaping hole under the concrete. Downed tree branches on 7th Street and Mulberry Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Dave Scott, line worker at MP&W, repairs a power line damaged by fallen tree branches on Eighth Street on June 17, 2017. Jason Bender, MP&W line worker, removes a downed power line on Eighth Street on Saturday afternoon. Downed branches and some roof damage at a house on Mulberry Avenue on Saturday afternoon. A serve thunderstorm, with high winds and damaging hail, roared through Muscatine Saturday. Hail can be seen piled up near a ditch along Highway 22, west of Muscatine. Muscatine Power & Water remained on the job Sunday morning after a storm Saturday evening knocked out power to 960 customers. Crews from Servpro of Davenport and Bettendorf, work to dry out Musser Public Library after the June 17 storm left the building with water damage. Servpro of Davenport and Bettendorf unloaded fans and vacuums to remove water from the Musser Public Library Sunday morning. A storm Saturday left the building with water damage. City of Muscatine workers in downtown Muscatine clean up debris left behind by a storm that hit Saturday evening. Severe thunderstorm blows through Muscatine A serve thunderstorm made its way through Muscatine County late Saturday afternoon with winds downing limbs and trees and hail damaging carops in the fields and some vehicles. Hail stripped leaves from corn stalks in a field along Seven Springs Road in Muscatine Saturday evening. Chad Eichelberger uses an end loader to lift a tree off Jim Scott's home on Seven Springs Road in Muscatine County. Many residents in that area had large limbs and tree down across their properties. Muscatine Public Works employees Randy Howell, left, and Jody Shoppa cordon off a section of the 3rd Street parking lot on Saturday evening. Storm water carried part of the ground, leaving a gaping hole under the concrete. Downed tree branches on 7th Street and Mulberry Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Dave Scott, line worker at MP&W, repairs a power line damaged by fallen tree branches on Eighth Street on June 17, 2017. Jason Bender, MP&W line worker, removes a downed power line on Eighth Street on Saturday afternoon. Downed branches and some roof damage at a house on Mulberry Avenue on Saturday afternoon. A serve thunderstorm, with high winds and damaging hail, roared through Muscatine Saturday. Hail can be seen piled up near a ditch along Highway 22, west of Muscatine. Muscatine Power & Water remained on the job Sunday morning after a storm Saturday evening knocked out power to 960 customers. Crews from Servpro of Davenport and Bettendorf, work to dry out Musser Public Library after the June 17 storm left the building with water damage. Servpro of Davenport and Bettendorf unloaded fans and vacuums to remove water from the Musser Public Library Sunday morning. A storm Saturday left the building with water damage. City of Muscatine workers in downtown Muscatine clean up debris left behind by a storm that hit Saturday evening.