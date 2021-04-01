Muscatine Power & Water's cable rates will increase 5.9 percent

MUSCATINE -- Muscatine Power and Water cable rates are going up, but no more than anticipated in the current budget. The Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees Tuesday evening approved an overall 5.9% revenue increase for the Communications Utility to be implemented May 1 as budgeted.
Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience, said when the budget was approved late last year, contract negotiations hadn't been completed with "the big four" -- the CBS, ABC, Fox, and NBC stations that broadcast from the Quad-Cities. One of those stations, along with a few national networks, came in substantially higher than anticipated, increasing program costs overall by 10.3%. But Cox said MP&W intends to absorb a portion of the cost and pass only the budgeted 5.9% increase to customers. "We'll continue to be prudent with our expenses," she said.
"We understand the financial strain many in our community are facing," General Manager Gage Huston added. "Customers have been tightening their belts throughout the pandemic. MPW has been -- and will continue -- doing the same."
Monthly rates will go up $3.47 for basic cable and $5.85 for select cable. Three new channels have been added to the basic tier -- Circle, True Crime, and Court TV.
Rates for internet and phone services will remain unchanged.
POWERING THE FUTURE UPDATE
The planning continues for a new gas-fired power generating plant supplemented by solar energy. Doug White, director of power production and supply, updated the Board on the Powering the Future progress.
Proposals are being sought to install a solar farm at MP&W's Grandview Wellfield site. White added proposals are also being accepted for other sites in and around Muscatine, and talks have been taking place with city and county officials about any zoning requirements.
White also reported the investigation continues about the feasibility of a natural gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) generating facility. He said CHP projects are encouraged by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, and a project like MP&W's would be somewhat unique, setting Muscatine as a great example for making the most of available resources.
And White said a number of public presentations are being scheduled. "We want to be as transparent as possible," he said.
WATER DEMANDS
Recent larger demands from a large industrial customer for more water have prompted concerns about the Water Utility's well capacity, Huston reported, so all wells were placed into operation for one day to determine if summer peak demand for water can be met. Ryan Streck, Director of Utility Service Delivery, said the goal was to produce around 38 million gallons of water, so he was pleased with the actual 37.9 million gallons. "We've got a few plans we can implement to make sure we meet peak demand," Streck told the board.
FTTH UPDATE
The Fiber to the Home (FTTH) project is nearing completion, Cox reported, with the bulk of the remaining work being inspection, correction, and cleanup. She said around 30 customers still have temporary fiber lines in their yards, but permanent underground installations can be completed with the thawing of ground. "We ask customers to be mindful of the fiber lines when doing spring lawn work," said Cox. "Call Iowa OneCall (811) before digging, and look before you mow. The fiber lines can be coiled up, if needed, until MPW can permanently install them."
The cleanup work is expected to continue through 2021.
On a related note, the board approved the third contract amendment with the Georgia-based Atlantic Engineering Group for the project, reducing the cost by $269,510. Huston said the agreement included the waiving of any legal claims by both sides. Overall, the original contract of $7.5 million has increased to $8.5 million.
FINANCIAL REPORT
All three utilities at Muscatine Power and Water are outperforming the budget, with a particularly healthy bottom line for the Electric Utility. A February loss of $381,933 had been budgeted for the Electric Utility, but profit of $1,455,667 was posted. For the year, loss of $682,180 was budgeted, but profit of $1,876,865 was posted.
"The cold weather throughout the Central Time Zone dramatically increased wholesale electric prices," said Mark Roberts, director of finance and administrative services. "With our largest coal unit operating, we were able to contribute more energy to the market than our customers needed, resulting in net margins of more than $1 million higher for the five most impactful days in February."
"Hats off to our generation and system operations staff who worked tirelessly to keep our systems stable as well as allow us to offset the costs of electricity," Huston added. "Had it not been for local power generation, our costs would have skyrocketed during the weather event."
The Water Utility showed a slight dip in February. Profit of $47,915 was budgeted, but actual profit was $44,396. But for the year, budgeted profit of $94,702 was outpaced by actual profit of $149,125.
A February loss of $701 was budgeted for the Communications Utility. Instead, profit of $90,242 was posted. For the year, loss of $10,337 was budgeted, but actual profit was $239,201.
FLUSHING REPORT
It's that time of year when Water Utility crews will conduct flushing of the city's fire hydrants. Thanks to website technology, residents will have a new tool at their disposal to determine if it's reasonable to do laundry or make coffee. Cox said a map on the MP&W website will show 1,500 hydrants and indicate which ones are being flushed. "The public can access this on a daily basis on our website," said Cox. "This will be going live in the next week or so."
The map is provided by MAGIC (the Muscatine Area Geographic Information Consortium).
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The board ratified February expenditures and transactions totaling $6,493,180.
- The board approved a project summary from Champlin Solutions of Chamberlain, South Dakota, for professional management services for the Communications Utility totaling $336,000.
- The board received and placed on file Muscatine Power and Water's Annual Report. "In spite of COVID and the pandemic, we accomplished a lot of projects," commented Huston.
- The board set a May 25 public hearing for the Unit 9 Cafeteria Roof Recover Project.
- The board approved a request to the mayor and City Council to designate May 2-8 as Drinking Water Week.
- The board went into closed session to conduct performance reviews of the general manager and directors.