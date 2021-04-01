Muscatine Power & Water's cable rates will increase 5.9 percent

"The cold weather throughout the Central Time Zone dramatically increased wholesale electric prices," said Mark Roberts, director of finance and administrative services. "With our largest coal unit operating, we were able to contribute more energy to the market than our customers needed, resulting in net margins of more than $1 million higher for the five most impactful days in February."

"Hats off to our generation and system operations staff who worked tirelessly to keep our systems stable as well as allow us to offset the costs of electricity," Huston added. "Had it not been for local power generation, our costs would have skyrocketed during the weather event."

The Water Utility showed a slight dip in February. Profit of $47,915 was budgeted, but actual profit was $44,396. But for the year, budgeted profit of $94,702 was outpaced by actual profit of $149,125.

A February loss of $701 was budgeted for the Communications Utility. Instead, profit of $90,242 was posted. For the year, loss of $10,337 was budgeted, but actual profit was $239,201.

FLUSHING REPORT