MUSCATINE — It’s going to be a great week to be as Muskie with the 2019 homecoming week leading up to the annual parade and a face-off against Davenport West.
“Disney” will be the theme all next week when the student body and the community celebrate the annual tradition of the first home football game of the season. This year will be a rematch of Muscatine vs. Davenport West. Last year the Muskies beat the Falcons on the Falcons home turf. Athletic director Tom Ulses hopes the winning tradition against the opponents to the east will continue. As he prepares for the week to begin, he said there will be plenty of events to keep Muskie fans full of spirit.
“Homecoming is always one of the weeks everyone looks forward to in the school district,” Ulses said. “There is so much going on in school and so many different activities. It is a real celebration of our school so everyone looks forward to it.”
He commented homecoming week this year is earlier than it has been in previous years. The reason, he explained, the homecoming event is scheduled to coincide with a home game early enough in the season that there is the best chance for good weather.
Throughout the week, the district will have special dress-up days based on Disney movies. Monday kicks off the week with Monster University day, where students are invited to wear their favorite university or college apparel. Tuesday is inside-out day with students being asked, by class, to wear a specific color that symbolizes a feeling. Seniors will wear yellow for happiness; juniors will wear blue for sadness; sophomores will wear red for anger; freshmen will wear green for disgust; and teachers will wear purple for fear. Wednesday is Disney Duo Day, where students are invited to dress as a famous Disney hero and sidekick or pair of characters. Thursday will see students dressing as their favorite Toy Story characters. Friday’s theme will be Halloweentown and spooky apparel will be the norm.
On Monday, the junior girls vs. senior girl’s powder puff game will be held at 7 p.m. in the Muscatine High School stadium. Entry fee is $5 which will go to benefit the World Wildlife Fund.
On Thursday the annual homecoming parade will run along Mulberry Street to the high school beginning at 6 p.m. The homecoming coronation will be held afterward at 7:15 p.m. in the gym.
Kickoff for the homecoming game will be 6 p.m. Friday the homecoming dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the gym.
Homecoming king candidates are: Tanner Cook; Ronnie McCoy; Marcos Bautista; Sam Wieskamp; and Joaquin Bobay. Homecoming queen candidates are: Hannah Reynolds; Sydney Cox; Hannah Wieskamp; Emily Woepking; and Olivia Bastin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.