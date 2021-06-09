Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition installs "activity boxes" in communities across the county

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition is known for its kindness, and its latest is sure to be one of the most appreciated by kids and families in the county.

The coalition installed three of four activity boxes this week. Two were installed in Muscatine — one on the corner of East 7th Street and Mulberry Avenue and the other in Musser Park — and one box was installed in Wilton’s City Park. A fourth activity box will soon be installed in West Liberty; its location will be announced on the group’s Facebook page.

In each box, families can find a variety of items from card games and outside toys, to bubbles and sidewalk chalk, to balls and puzzles.

The boxes carry a message of “Take what you need and give what you can,” encouraging families to take any items they want or leave items for others. Items taken can be returned, but that is not required.

“If you need something and can’t afford it, we want you to have fun and we want to promote physical health, mental health and family bonding,” coalition spokesperson Jaimie Cruse said. “Take the item, play with it and enjoy it.”

Cruse said the boxes were another way the Prevent Violence Coalition promoted family-oriented activities.