Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition installs "activity boxes" in communities across the county

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition is known for its kindness, and its latest is sure to be one of the most appreciated by kids and families in the county.
The coalition installed three of four activity boxes this week. Two were installed in Muscatine — one on the corner of East 7th Street and Mulberry Avenue and the other in Musser Park — and one box was installed in Wilton’s City Park. A fourth activity box will soon be installed in West Liberty; its location will be announced on the group’s Facebook page.
In each box, families can find a variety of items from card games and outside toys, to bubbles and sidewalk chalk, to balls and puzzles.
The boxes carry a message of “Take what you need and give what you can,” encouraging families to take any items they want or leave items for others. Items taken can be returned, but that is not required.
“If you need something and can’t afford it, we want you to have fun and we want to promote physical health, mental health and family bonding,” coalition spokesperson Jaimie Cruse said. “Take the item, play with it and enjoy it.”
Cruse said the boxes were another way the Prevent Violence Coalition promoted family-oriented activities.
“I was having a conversation with Megan Tabor, one of the Juvenile Court probation officers, mentioned the Blessing Boxes and thought that we could do something similar,” Cruse explained. “Then it kind of morphed into how we could put family-oriented activities inside of it. We then presented the idea to the rest of the group, and everyone loved the idea.”
For the past three to four months, the coalition has worked on creating the boxes alongside its community partners. The activities box project was also partially funded through the group’s fundraising efforts and sales of “Nice is the New Cool” T-shirts. Additionally, Muscatine Lumber built and donated the boxes.
Items found in the boxes were donated by UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine hospital. The Community Partnership for Protecting Children and Sunnybrook Assisted Living also provided funds that were used to purchase more activities for the boxes, as well as the plaques on the boxes.
“We have absolutely no money, so as the coalition, we seek community partnership and do different types of fundraising to pay for any of the ideas we have,” Cruse said. “So when we start a project, we literally have to start from scratch. So we’ve really relied on our great community partners — not just the businesses in the community but the people as well. It’s just been amazing.”
Prevent Violence Coalition's plan is to continue partnering with local businesses for sponsorships as a way to help restock the activity boxes once a month. The group also hopes to eventually provide more rainy-day and winter activities inside the boxes as the seasons change.
“What we want out of these boxes is for families to use them and to have fun,” Cruse said, “and not have to decide between buying their kid a toy and paying rent. We want to provide that opportunity for people who can’t necessarily afford to do all things, as well as encourage both family and physical activity in the community.”
Those who wish to donate money or many items to the coalition can contact Cruse by calling (563) 264-9409 or email Jaimie.cruse@unitypoint.org.