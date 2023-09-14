Through this latest exhibit, “Jon Fasanelli-Cawelti: The Man Filled with Music”, the staff at the Muscatine Art Center hopes to share some of his work with fans and residents alike.

Fasanelli-Cawelti, a printmaker and long-time Muscatine, died in 2021, leaving behind a lifetime of innovated work that mixed art and music.

“Jon’s breadth of knowledge on so many subjects led to fascinating conversations,” Melanie Alexander, Director of the Muscatine Art Center, said in a public statement. “He was so well versed on art, art history, music, and literature and was truly a Renaissance man. The exhibition demonstrates Jon’s passion for music – as a listener, a performer, and a student immersed in playing as well as the history of music and great musicians.”

The exhibition will be available to view from September 21, 2023 to February 18, 2024, with a special reception on Sept. 24. To celebrate Fasanelli-Cawelti’s focus on music in his work, the reception will include live performances from the Bill Anson Group and the Mad Creek Mudcats. The performance is free, and will take place outside in the E. Bradford Burns Performing Arts Park, weather permitting.

Fasanelli-Cawelti used 1400s intaglio printing technology to create pieces that ranged from emotional to relatable, connecting his art to the people, places and especially musical instruments that he saw on a day-to-day basis through the local art and musical groups that he interacted and formed bonds with, including the Mad Creek Mudcats.

According to Alexander, this is far from the only time the Muscatine Art Center has displayed his work. Previous exhibitions have included a retrospective that focused on his early pieces and “Atlas”, which showcased pieces that he had created while dealing with ALS complications using different mediums such as crayon, marker and paint.

Beyond the connections that he made in Muscatine, Fasanelli-Cawelti also studied at the University of Iowa, Ripon College and the Art Institute of Chicago. He served as the personal assistant and printer for Mauricio Lasansky, who at the time was seen as one of the nation’s most influential printmakers, from 1985 to 1998.

In order to acknowledge this connection, the Muscatine Art Center will also be displaying its collection of portraits made by Lasansky, with these pieces being on view from September 21, 2023, through January 28, 2024.

The Muscatine Art Center is located at 1314 Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine, Iowa. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday evenings until 7:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. For more information about upcoming programs, events, and exhibitions, guests can visit www.muscatineartcenter.org.

