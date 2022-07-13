Muscatine professor participates in meeting with National Security Advisor

MUSCATINE — Around Muscatine, John Dabeet serves his community through several different roles — from community college professor to school board president to president of Muscatine Sister Cities.

But for as much as he enjoys serving Muscatine, Dabeet also takes time to help advocate for his home country of Palestine and the relations between it and the U.S. Last week, he was able to use his skills on a national level.

On July 6, Dabeet attended a meeting with Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor for the Biden Administration, at the White House in Washington, D.C. Dabeet, alongside several other people from across the nation, used this meeting to discuss issues relating to Israel and Palestine ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to these countries, which began on July 13.

Dabeet admitted he hadn’t been expecting to attend this meeting, having only being invited to it the day before it happened. But despite getting caught off-guard by the invitation, he still appreciated the opportunity, describing the chance to see the White House in-person as an “amazing experience.”

“I was honored and humbled to be selected among only nine people from all around the United States to participate in such a high-level meeting like that,” Dabeet said, attributing his reason for being selected to his work at the state-level and his status as the President of the U.S.-Palestinian Council.

Each attendee at the meeting had the chance to talk about one important Palestinian issue that they were concerned about and later ask the National Security Advisor one question regarding their concerns. As a collective, the group was also able to speak up about additional issues, such as the recent assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist.

“We know for sure that you cannot get the answers, make a difference or change what has been done in Palestine in one meeting," Dabeet said. "We know we cannot change President Biden’s vision in one meeting either. So we hope to continue with meetings like this one in the future in order to make a difference for the Palestinian people who have been living under brutal Israeli occupation for over 70 years and to share the Palestinian story and narrative.”

When it was his turn to speak, Dabeet decided to discuss the newly proposed COGAT laws.

“I have been working on this particular issue with the state department and we have had many meetings — including one with the U.S.-Palestine Sister Cities Network,” he said.

Through these laws, any Palestinian person who has a dual citizenship with another country is not allowed to visit or move around Palestine without first receiving permission from the Israeli government.

Palestinian education is also impacted by these laws, as they restrict the number of Palestine university professors who come from outside Palestine, reducing the country’s professor number to only 100. The number of foreign students that are allowed to study in Palestine is also restricted through these laws, only allowing 160 students per year.

Although these issues are very personal to Dabeet as both a dual citizen and an educator, he emphasized that he doesn’t just think about himself when fighting for the rights of Palestinian-Americans and instead thinks of all those who would be affected if these laws go unchallenged by the U.S.

“Our approach is that it’s time to act, it’s time to do something,” Dabeet said. “I want to encourage everybody to learn about the conflict in the Palestine region and to learn about and listen to the Palestinian narrative side of the story. I want everybody to stand up for human rights anywhere in the world, not limiting it to only one country.”