Muscatine Public Art Advisory Commission selects artists for mural, art installation projects

According to information given by the Advisory Council, the top three artists had experience, creative vision and potential and lived within a reasonable distance of Muscatine. On Sept. 7, the artists will present an illustrated proposal, budget, timeline and installation requirements to the Advisory Commission and will be given a $750 stipend for their time developing their concepts. The community will review the proposals and provide feedback before the Advisory Commission makes its final decision. The selected installation will be implemented in 2022.

In a news release, artist Mueller said he hopes to “synchronize thoughtful design with the symbolism of the Muscatine story."

Miller hopes to create something something that enhances the space, is engaging for those who encounter it, and is interactive.

Pierce wants to continue a trend in his previous installations and create something that surprises and “blur the lines” between people and place.

“We are all eager to see what each artist develops for the Muscatine community, and all three artists have been equally excited to get started on concept drawings,” Alexander said. “It’s really exciting to move into the next phase for both these projects.”

The Advisory Commission also plans to work with League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) on a third mural for an undetermined location in downtown Muscatine.

