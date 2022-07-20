Muscatine Public Health announces Back-to-School health clinic scheduled for August 9

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Public Health is preparing to host its first Back-To-School Health Clinic for families with children ages birth to 18.

The clinic will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9 — just a couple weeks before the start of the new school year — from noon to 7 p.m. at 1609 Cedar St.

“This is the first time that we have provided this opportunity to the community,” Public Health Director Christy Roby said. “Access to health care is one of the top priorities for Muscatine County, and we know that helping families prepare for that back-to-school readiness and meeting all the immunization and health screening requirements can be a challenge. So we wanted to make that process a little easier.”

A variety of services and health screenings will be provided through the clinic, including all state-required back-to-school immunizations and the COVID-19 vaccine. Those children who are able to qualify for these vaccines through the Public Health Department’s Vaccine for Children program are asked to call 563-263-0122 prior to the clinic and schedule their vaccinations.

Those who don’t schedule their vaccination or who don’t qualify for the program will still be given a consultation so that they can be informed of what required vaccinations their child is missing. In order for this consultation to be fully informed, families are asked to bring their child’s shot record and their Medicaid card, if they have one.

Other services that will be found at the Back-To-School clinic include dental and vision screenings, developmental screenings for early childhood — all of which are also required by the state — and education regarding lead safety in and around the home and in the community. Parents also will learn why it’s so important for children to get tested for lead.

“There are state requirements that require this testing at certain intervals prior to preschool and/or kindergarten, so (the presentation) will be providing education and continued promotion of that,” she said. “We want to see that testing continuously through early childhood and late childhood.”

The clinic will also help families connect with other public health and health care resources if they do not already have a primary health care provider. This will include helping families understand their insurance options and allowing them to see if they qualify for Medicaid.

“We want to help folks get connected for those follow-up wellness visits and annual check-ups,” Roby said.

For a bit of added fun, various activities and games will be held in-between the offered screenings and a few giveaways and prize drawings will take place. Those who may need help gathering new school supplies for the upcoming year will also have the opportunity to meet with United Way of Muscatine, which will be continuing its school backpack program.

“Going through a screening or getting an immunization can be intimidating to kiddos, so we want to be able to make this clinic as fun and relaxing as possible for everyone,” Roby said. “We’re putting this event on as the Muscatine County Public Health Department and we are committed to those Muscatine County residents, but all are welcomed at the event, even if they are visiting from out of town.”