Muscatine Public Health Department begins information campaign centered on wearing masks

MUSCATINE — After spending months encouraging several behaviors designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, Muscatine County Public Health is now asking residents to “be a public health hero.”
In the newest social media promotion from the department titled #beapublichealthhero people are asked to wear face coverings as a way to keep others safe from the pandemic. Director Christy Roby Williams said the department is always looking for new ways to get the message of public safety out. The hashtag has been featured on several public health posts over the last few weeks and acts as a call to action to community members.
“Johnson County Public Health had a similar promotion,” Williams said. “We utilized our information management team here at public health to create a similar education.”
She said the department has been promoting all procedures that have been proven to be effective since the beginning of the pandemic. When the idea came up from other departments, Williams said her staff took the idea and ran with it and created a similar campaign for Muscatine County.
The hashtag is on the Muscatine County Public Health site along with several links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention web site with tips to stay safe during the pandemic.
In addition to wearing face coverings, the department recommends people wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm, and stay home when ill.
Williams also thanked the Salvation Army of Muscatine County which is offering free face coverings for people who cannot afford to purchase them.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 10 positive COVID-19 cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday for a total of 713. In all 11% of tests were positive. There have also been a total of 81 negative cases and no additional deaths, leaving that total at 45. According to records 606 people have recovered in Muscatine County.
In Iowa, there have been 838 positive cases since Wednesday for a total of 37,132. There have also been a total of 19 additional deaths since Wednesday for a total of 778. Records show 27,353 people have recovered in Iowa.
