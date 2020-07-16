Muscatine Public Health Department begins information campaign centered on wearing masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — After spending months encouraging several behaviors designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, Muscatine County Public Health is now asking residents to “be a public health hero.”

In the newest social media promotion from the department titled #beapublichealthhero people are asked to wear face coverings as a way to keep others safe from the pandemic. Director Christy Roby Williams said the department is always looking for new ways to get the message of public safety out. The hashtag has been featured on several public health posts over the last few weeks and acts as a call to action to community members.

“Johnson County Public Health had a similar promotion,” Williams said. “We utilized our information management team here at public health to create a similar education.”

She said the department has been promoting all procedures that have been proven to be effective since the beginning of the pandemic. When the idea came up from other departments, Williams said her staff took the idea and ran with it and created a similar campaign for Muscatine County.

The hashtag is on the Muscatine County Public Health site along with several links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention web site with tips to stay safe during the pandemic.