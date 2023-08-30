Starting in September, Trinity Muscatine Public Health's team will focus on older adults as it observes National Healthy Aging Month.

Earlier in the year, Trinity Muscatine Public Health took the time to acknowledge National Immunization Awareness Month (NAIM), using the occasion to shift focus onto the county’s youngest residents in the hopes of encouraging their parents to make sure that their children and infants have the immunizations they need.

This time, the team is shifting focus towards the other side of the age group.

According to the Iowa Department on Aging, over 25% of the state’s population is expected to be 60 years or older. As such, both Trinity Muscatine Public Health and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services are using the month to remind older Iowans to keep up on their key vaccines.

“Vaccination plays a vital role in preventing illnesses and protecting older adults from potentially severe complications,” Christy Roby, Director of Trinity Muscatine Public Health, said in a public statement. “Staying up to date on immunizations is one of the easiest, safest ways to protect yourself.”

Some of the diseases that older residents might be susceptible to, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) include the flu, shingles, tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, pneumonia, Hepatitus and COVID-19.

As such, the CDC recommends adults ages 50 years and older stay up to date on COVID, flu and shingles vaccines, as well as the Tdap vaccine. Adults who are 65 and older, meanwhile, should consider the pneumococcal vaccine to prevent potentially life-threatening pneumonia while the Hepatitis B vaccine is recommended for adults until age 59.

For those wishing to know if they are up to date on each of these vaccines, Trinity Muscatine Public Health encourages older adults to consult with their healthcare providers in order to determine which vaccines are recommended for them based on their personal health status and potential risk factors.

To learn more about recommended adult vaccines, residents can visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/adults/rec-vac/index.html.

