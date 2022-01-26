Muscatine Public Health: Employers don't need to require a negative COVID test for employees to return to work

MUSCATINE – Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby has recommended employers not require a negative COVID-19 test to allow employees to return to work.

In a statement Tuesday, she said the spread of COVID-19 is close to an “all-time high” and local testing resources are limited.

She instead recommends employers allow for returns based on if employees are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

People can continue to test positive for COVID-19 for up to three months after first testing positive when they use a PCR test, she said.

Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines do not recommend testing to return to work or school. The CDC recommends a five day isolation period once a person begins showing symptoms, and to extend the isolation if symptoms haven’t improved within five days.

Dr. Robert Wood, a medical provider at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine, said the guidelines “made the most sense” for those who are young and healthy, so medical facilities can focus resources on those at a higher risk, such as those over 50 or who have health issues that can affect their immune system.