Muscatine Public Health: Employers don't need to require a negative COVID test for employees to return to work

MUSCATINE – Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby has recommended employers not require a negative COVID-19 test to allow employees to return to work.
In a statement Tuesday, she said the spread of COVID-19 is close to an “all-time high” and local testing resources are limited.
She instead recommends employers allow for returns based on if employees are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
People can continue to test positive for COVID-19 for up to three months after first testing positive when they use a PCR test, she said.
Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines do not recommend testing to return to work or school. The CDC recommends a five day isolation period once a person begins showing symptoms, and to extend the isolation if symptoms haven’t improved within five days.
Dr. Robert Wood, a medical provider at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine, said the guidelines “made the most sense” for those who are young and healthy, so medical facilities can focus resources on those at a higher risk, such as those over 50 or who have health issues that can affect their immune system.
“We need to stop the baseless testing for the sake of testing so that medical facilities can focus on the patients who are the highest risk," Wood said in a statement. "We are overwhelmed with omicron, which is making it hard for the medical system to identify a delta-like presentation of COVID-19 and start early treatment.”
Wood also recommended employers follow CDC guidelines and assume that any employees who are ill are likely COVID-19 positive and send them home for the five day isolation period.
If someone has had direct exposure to COVID-19, the CDC recommends they either wait until symptoms appear or wait five days before they consider testing.
“Testing from an employer standpoint is not necessary,” Wood said. “They should allow for sick employees to go home and care for themselves or seek medical attention if needed. The same should be considered for day cares and schools.”
For employers who wish to test, Hy-Vee Drugstores or Wester Drug in downtown Muscatine can set up an agreement.
Public Health continues to recommend vaccinating (including booster shots) and wearing a mask as the best strategies for fighting COVID-19.