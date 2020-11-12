Muscatine Public Health encourages precautions against COVID-19 spike

MUSCATINE — With cases of COVID-19 on the rise throughout the state and with a promised COVID-19 vaccine still in the works, Muscatine County Public Health encourages people to continue using precautions to safeguard against the virus.
In a press release from the department, residents are reminded the initial doses of vaccine will be limited and will first be available to populations prioritized according to guidance received from state and federal mandates.
‘With broader availability of the vaccine likely not available until 2021, we are asking the community to take action now to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community in order to preserve medical resources,” the release said.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, two-thirds of the state’s 99 counties have reported having over a 20% positivity average over the last 14 days. Only seven of the counties have a rate below 15%. On Thursday, Muscatine County added 57 confirmed cases and its rate was 15.7%. Nationwide, new cases passed 127,000 on Wednesday. Statewide, 50% of the cases reported are symptomatic and 43% of the infected fall into the age group of 18 to 40 years old. Muscatine is listed as the 19th highest county for cases, with Scott County being sixth.
It was announced Thursday that federal health officials have reached an agreement with local pharmacies to distribute free COVID-19 vaccine after one is approved and made available to the public, with the goal being to make getting a COVID-19 vaccine similar to getting a flu shot. Walgreens and Walmart are among the companies in the deal. Drug company Pfizer has announced it has a vaccine it says is 90 percent effective. The vaccine may not be suitable for children without further testing.
The Muscatine County Public Health Department encourages everyone to wear a mask in any circumstance where social distancing is not possible. The department also encourages people to stay home if they are sick; wash hands often; stay six feet from others; and realize older people and those with chronic health problems are at a higher risk.
“The current significant escalation in COVID-19 cases is having a real impact on our area health care facilities, specifically Trinity Muscatine,” the release says. “Wearing a mask is our primary protection against droplet spread of this highly contagious virus.”
Holly Barrett, manager of public health, said when contact tracing cases, she is finding the majority of positive cases have come from instances where people have not worn masks or have attended large gatherings such as sporting events. She said some of the cases have come from people who have known they were infected, but were not symptomatic and went into public.
The release says that the surge is increasing visits to clinics and emergency rooms for symptom evaluations and testing. It is also leading to a spike in hospital admissions and bed shortages. The department asks people to take care of themselves so medical providers can serve patients more effectively and quickly and so facilities will be available for those with more severe cases.
“There is a sudden surge in the number of cases all over the USA, but it has hit us hard in Iowa,” Dr. Muddasir Ashraf, medical director for Muscatine County Public Health, said. “The hospitals statewide are at capacity and we do not want to be in a situation which is beyond everyone’s control. I ask everyone to avoid any unnecessary gatherings and embrace public health guidelines of social distancing and frequent hand washing.”
