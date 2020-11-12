Muscatine Public Health encourages precautions against COVID-19 spike

The Muscatine County Public Health Department encourages everyone to wear a mask in any circumstance where social distancing is not possible. The department also encourages people to stay home if they are sick; wash hands often; stay six feet from others; and realize older people and those with chronic health problems are at a higher risk.

“The current significant escalation in COVID-19 cases is having a real impact on our area health care facilities, specifically Trinity Muscatine,” the release says. “Wearing a mask is our primary protection against droplet spread of this highly contagious virus.”

Holly Barrett, manager of public health, said when contact tracing cases, she is finding the majority of positive cases have come from instances where people have not worn masks or have attended large gatherings such as sporting events. She said some of the cases have come from people who have known they were infected, but were not symptomatic and went into public.

The release says that the surge is increasing visits to clinics and emergency rooms for symptom evaluations and testing. It is also leading to a spike in hospital admissions and bed shortages. The department asks people to take care of themselves so medical providers can serve patients more effectively and quickly and so facilities will be available for those with more severe cases.

“There is a sudden surge in the number of cases all over the USA, but it has hit us hard in Iowa,” Dr. Muddasir Ashraf, medical director for Muscatine County Public Health, said. “The hospitals statewide are at capacity and we do not want to be in a situation which is beyond everyone’s control. I ask everyone to avoid any unnecessary gatherings and embrace public health guidelines of social distancing and frequent hand washing.”