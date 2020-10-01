Muscatine Public Health encourages residents to be safe and creative with their holiday activities

MUSCATINE — The holidays are coming fast, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released safety guidelines for both Halloween and Thanksgiving.
While these holidays may not be normal, there are still plenty of options for those who want to have fun and spend time with family and friends.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, gatherings that don’t allow for proper social distancing have been strongly discouraged, and Halloween parties and Thanksgiving dinners are no different.
Costumes parties and parades that are held outdoors, where people can be six feet apart, are the most preferred, though still present a risk. For dinners and indoor get-togethers, families may want to use technology to connect through Zoom or other programs to visit instead of gathering for a meal. Virtual Halloween costume contests and outdoor movie nights can also be both fun and safe.
Families with young children may want to skip trick-or-treating this year. According to the CDC, both traditional trick-or-treating and trunk or treat events are considered high risk activities. Indoor costume parties, indoor haunted houses and any event involving crowds or alcohol are also considered high risk.
“It’s a really tricky situation,” said Christy Roby Williams, director of public health for Muscatine County, “The high-risk activities listed have a potential for contact and contamination with each household, both for the kids receiving the treat and the adults handing them out.”
Additionally, the CDC assures that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask, and a costume mask should not be put on over a cloth mask, as this could make it hard for the costume-wearer to breathe.
“(Rubber masks) are not going to protect people,” Williams said. “The double layer face masks coverings are what people should be wearing to protect themselves.”
One-way events, such as one-way trick-or-treating with individually wrapped goodie bags or an open-air, one-way haunted forest, are slightly safer than the high-risk ones. It should be noted, however, that if an activity involves screaming, a distance greater than 6 feet is advised to lower the risk of spreading viruses.
“We know that the excitement and thrill of haunted houses is that fear factor, often leading to screaming and laughing,” Williams said, “We know that’s going to spread droplets throughout the air, so wearing the proper masks at these events should absolutely be required.”
Williams added that while outdoor activities are slightly safer, there is always a moderate risk when interacting with people outside of your home. “There are still groups that are interacting, and every time we have interaction with those outside of our household during this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a risk.”
There are low-risk options families can do that still carry the Halloween spirit. These can include carving and decorating pumpkins, decorating your home, well-distanced Halloween scavenger hunts either outside or in your home, and any of the virtual options mentioned earlier.
As for traveling for the holidays, these travels always come with an increased risk of either getting or spreading the virus, and should only be done when necessary. Attending crowded events where social distancing isn’t possible, like Black Friday sales or parades are also considered big risks that are not advised.
“As a public health department, we definitely want to emphasize the impact COVID-19 has had on our traditional experiences throughout our community and the world,” Williams said, “This is one that’s very difficult. This is usually a fun time of year where a lot of social gathering happens, but I believe truly that this is just one year where we have to pause those traditions.”
While it may be difficult for some, she encouraged residents to look at the big picture regarding population help in their county, and to be creative with their holiday activities this year.
“They can still bring that holiday magic to their children’s lives," Williams said, "and I think there are very viable ways to do that.”
