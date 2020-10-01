Muscatine Public Health encourages residents to be safe and creative with their holiday activities

Additionally, the CDC assures that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask, and a costume mask should not be put on over a cloth mask, as this could make it hard for the costume-wearer to breathe.

“(Rubber masks) are not going to protect people,” Williams said. “The double layer face masks coverings are what people should be wearing to protect themselves.”

One-way events, such as one-way trick-or-treating with individually wrapped goodie bags or an open-air, one-way haunted forest, are slightly safer than the high-risk ones. It should be noted, however, that if an activity involves screaming, a distance greater than 6 feet is advised to lower the risk of spreading viruses.

“We know that the excitement and thrill of haunted houses is that fear factor, often leading to screaming and laughing,” Williams said, “We know that’s going to spread droplets throughout the air, so wearing the proper masks at these events should absolutely be required.”

Williams added that while outdoor activities are slightly safer, there is always a moderate risk when interacting with people outside of your home. “There are still groups that are interacting, and every time we have interaction with those outside of our household during this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a risk.”