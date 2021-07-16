Muscatine Public Health focusing on getting local students vaccinated for COVID-19 before school starts

MUSCATINE — With the start of school quickly approaching, Muscatine County Public Health is focused on vaccinating students for COVID-19 before summer ends.
As of July 14, 56% of people in Muscatine County were fully vaccinated for COVID-19. With 21% of Muscatine County residents under the age of 12 and ineligible for the vaccine, 23% of residents either need their second dose or are unvaccinated.
Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said Muscatine County’s vaccination efforts were similar to the rest of Iowa. Public Health officials want residents to keep in mind other factors.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it takes five weeks for a person to be fully immunized with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The second dose is administered after 21 days and takes two more weeks to achieve efficacy. Anyone vaccinated this week will be fully immunized in mid-August.
Muscatine County Public Health recommends students start the sequence before July 19 for Muscatine and West Liberty students, or before July 21 for Wilton students.
“Getting kids vaccinated against COVID-19 is important in the view of public health and population health,” Williams said, “All ages of people, anybody independent that can go out, are more likely to be carriers of viruses. With our kids getting ready to go back to school before we know it, they can be carriers to additional family members and each other.”
Williams said COVID-19 immunizations would protect both vaccinated and unvaccinated students who are susceptible to the virus.
With 22% of 12- to 15-year-olds and 32% of 16- and 17-year-olds in Iowa vaccinated, Williams said there is a concern for unvaccinated students because masks will not be required in Iowa schools. For schools to remain safely open in the fall, high vaccination rates among students, teachers and school employees are crucial, according to health officials.
“Children are still not vaccinated at a rate that we would hope for, and even though it’s been a year, we’re still learning about COVID-19. The variants are in every state in the U.S., and it’s demonstrating that its impacting children differently than the first virus go-around of COVID-19 did. And so, we want to protect their health and the overall population health,” she said.
Local pharmacies offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines, and Muscatine County Public Health is offering walk-in Pfizer clinics every Wednesday and Friday at the Public Health building, 1609 Cedar Street.
“We’re giving these dates as a measure to help parents and guardians know how long it’s going to take to fully vaccinate their child. … But we will continuously offer the vaccine after these dates. We are also looking at ways to partner with back-to-school events. It is never too late to get vaccinated, and we want the county and the community to know that we are available,” Williams said.
Children ages 12 to 17 should have a parent or guardian present to get the vaccine. However, if a child wants the vaccine and an adult can’t be present, official written permission with a parent’s signature will be accepted.
Public Health also continues to recommend that people who are unvaccinated continue to wear masks.
For addition information or questions, call 563-263-0122 or visit the Muscatine County Public Health Facebook page.