Muscatine Public Health focusing on getting local students vaccinated for COVID-19 before school starts

Williams said COVID-19 immunizations would protect both vaccinated and unvaccinated students who are susceptible to the virus.

With 22% of 12- to 15-year-olds and 32% of 16- and 17-year-olds in Iowa vaccinated, Williams said there is a concern for unvaccinated students because masks will not be required in Iowa schools. For schools to remain safely open in the fall, high vaccination rates among students, teachers and school employees are crucial, according to health officials.

“Children are still not vaccinated at a rate that we would hope for, and even though it’s been a year, we’re still learning about COVID-19. The variants are in every state in the U.S., and it’s demonstrating that its impacting children differently than the first virus go-around of COVID-19 did. And so, we want to protect their health and the overall population health,” she said.

Local pharmacies offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines, and Muscatine County Public Health is offering walk-in Pfizer clinics every Wednesday and Friday at the Public Health building, 1609 Cedar Street.