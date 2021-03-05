Muscatine Public health optimistic COVID-19 vaccine doses will increase

MUSCATINE — During a weekly update on the COVID-19 vaccination process in Muscatine County, Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said if the current rate continues it would be about 50 weeks for the county to inoculate everyone in the phase 1B tier recommended by the Iowa Department of Public Health, but a more realistic prediction is about three months.
On Monday, Iowa opens up vaccination to people under age 65 who have certain medical conditions that make them at high risk. But some counties, like Muscatine, will remain focused on Phase 1B for now.
Williams believes the small amounts of COVID-19 vaccine coming into the county will increase, making the time it takes to move on to tier three, which includes people under 65 years old, much sooner.
“It’s like, if you think back, there wasn’t enough testing,” Williams said. “It slowly grew until you could get tested in many locations. That is what we anticipate for the COVID-19 vaccine. It will be easier to access the vaccine eventually. Right now there are limited doses across the U.S.”
Phase 1B gives inoculations to persons ages 65 or older, as well as people in five different tiers of workforce that are not able to social distance or work in a profession that is at greater risk than most. Williams said the vaccination of this tier began Friday.
While the county has been getting 400 doses per week, Williams announced an additional 1,200 doses was received Thursday.
Williams said that doctor’s offices at UnityPoint clinics, Mercy and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics were giving vaccinations. She also said vaccinations would be given at public health, and select pharmacies. She said Hy-Vee in Muscatine is receiving vaccines from the state. She also said Walmart and Walgreens are both ready to go as soon as they receive the vaccine.
Due to the high demand, physicians will determine the order people will receive vaccinations and once someone is contacted, they can make an appointment to get the vaccine at the most convenient location. Williams also said the health department is working directly with businesses to schedule members of the workforce for vaccination.
“We anticipate it will take two to three months to get tier 2 vaccinated,” she said. “We are a very heavy manufacturing county and we have lots of folks to get vaccinated.”
She stressed there is a shortage of vaccine in the county and healthcare workers are getting vaccine to the population as quickly as possible.
“We wish we had too much vaccine,” Williams said. “We wish that was our problem. That is not our challenge. Our challenge has been getting enough vaccine.”
Muscatine County Public Health advises people to continue practicing mitigation measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. These precautions include: wearing a face covering; practicing social distancing with those outside of your household; frequently washing hands; staying home if sick; getting tested if there is exposure to COVID-19; getting a COVID-19 vaccination when eligible.
For the most recent update on the COVID-19 vaccine process please visit muscatinecountyiowa.gov/, Trinity Muscatine Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine | UnityPoint, or public health’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Trinity-Muscatine-Public-Health-221869804495734/.
For COVID-19 administered vaccine dashboards for the state of Iowa please visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/ and click on “vaccine administration” for their current reports. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that these will be updated by the close of business day on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week.
COVID-19 is transmitted through person-to-person contact and through the exchange of respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.