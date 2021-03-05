Muscatine Public health optimistic COVID-19 vaccine doses will increase

While the county has been getting 400 doses per week, Williams announced an additional 1,200 doses was received Thursday.

Williams said that doctor’s offices at UnityPoint clinics, Mercy and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics were giving vaccinations. She also said vaccinations would be given at public health, and select pharmacies. She said Hy-Vee in Muscatine is receiving vaccines from the state. She also said Walmart and Walgreens are both ready to go as soon as they receive the vaccine.

Due to the high demand, physicians will determine the order people will receive vaccinations and once someone is contacted, they can make an appointment to get the vaccine at the most convenient location. Williams also said the health department is working directly with businesses to schedule members of the workforce for vaccination.

“We anticipate it will take two to three months to get tier 2 vaccinated,” she said. “We are a very heavy manufacturing county and we have lots of folks to get vaccinated.”

She stressed there is a shortage of vaccine in the county and healthcare workers are getting vaccine to the population as quickly as possible.